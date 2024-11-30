Melania Trump Secretly Hired Staff to Watch Baby Barron While Claiming She Had No Nanny

Melania Trump has been on mom duty since her only son Barron Trump was born in March 2006. She was noticeably absent from her husband's political pursuits as well as his legal troubles. Being a mother to Barron was her only priority and she's proudly claimed to have had no helping hand to raise him. However, her former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff told a different story.

Barron Trump and Melania Trump attended the Trump Invitational Grand Prix Mar-a-Lago Club in 2015. (Image Source): Getty Images | Photo by Gustavo Caballero

Wolkoff, a once close ally turned critic, released a book titled: Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady. In it, she busted the myth created by Melania that she never hired a nanny for Barron. Though she admitted that it wasn't easy to answer that question because Melania had been "oddly secretive" about her son and her motherhood journey, she wasn't the sole caretaker, as per SheKnows.

Melania Trump LIES AGAIN…capitalizing on my name to take advantage of the American people! She has nothing better to do than to impugn my integrity and lie again in order to sell some ornaments.



SHAME ON YOU @MELANIATRUMP



Read my book Melania and Me to know the truth! pic.twitter.com/4dLjMRhQhe — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) September 20, 2022

"Melania has perpetuated a myth that she never hired a nanny when Barron was young and that she waited to start her businesses until he went to school," wrote Wolkloff in her book. Instead, she had all the assistance she needed from the household staff and her mother Amalija Knavs who was of paramount help to her. In addition, Wolkloff said that the Secret Service had been her constant companion, watching her and Barron everywhere.

The Slovenian-American was known as a fiercely protective mother to her son Barron in her orbit. She was rarely spotted with her female friends or going on an all-girls vacation. In fact, she also resisted making friends in the Palm Beach neighborhood, mostly keeping it to herself, and preferring time to spend with family instead of rubbing elbows at social events.

Melania and Barron photographed leaving Trump Tower earlier today, enroute to Bedminster for President Trump's birthday party. pic.twitter.com/V221cdySzi — Kathy Ultra MAGA (@KLUltraMaga) June 15, 2023

"Melania's friends are her family members," a source told PEOPLE. "Many Mar-a-Lago Club members and others know and see Melania. But they aren't friends. She has always surrounded herself with family. She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. This is nothing new." Meanwhile, another source confirmed, "Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life. She has always put him first. She is a good mother."

Pray for @MELANIATRUMP she has just lost her beloved mother Amalija 💔



RIP Amalija we will always remember you. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7R9v0k0K0s — Freedom 🇺🇸🦅 (@PU28453638) January 10, 2024

And so was Melania's mother Amalija. The late grandmother to Barron, who died this year in January, was instrumental in raising her beloved grandson. She, alongside her husband Victor Knavs, resided with Melania and Barron in Mar-a-Lago and the young heir was reportedly extremely close to her. Though she was as absent and silent as her daughter in the public eye, her influence on Barron had been paramount.

Trump acknowledged her contribution during a rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, saying, "Nobody took care of Barron, nobody took care of a child as she did. She loved Barron so much. She fed him and he ate only her food," and jokingly credited his mother-in-law for feeding his son her food that's why he turned out to be so tall, as per Daily Mail. He finally concluded by mentioning the obvious that Barron was having a hard time processing her death.