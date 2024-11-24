Barron Trump Seen Offering Support to Unusually Glum Father Donald Trump in a Rare Unseen Picture

It is rare to witness Donald Trump as solemn and vulnerable as he was at his mother-in-law Amalija Knavs' funeral in Florida, earlier this year. The President-elect was photographed in a glum mood at the sad event, however, it was his son Barron Trump's comforting pat to his father that grabbed people's eyeballs. The rare father-son moment was endearing to see.

The 6ft 9 inches tall young heir was accompanied by his Slovenian-American mother Melania, grandfather Victor Knavs, and his father to bid their last farewell to Amalija. As the family arrived in their black attires, Barron was captured behind his father who appeared unusually solemn at the passing of his wife's mother while the then-17-year-old extended a hand of comfort.

Melania Trump, Viktor Knavs, President Trump, and Barron Trump arrive for funeral services for the great Amalija Knavs

Body language expert Judi James evaluated Trump's uncommon reaction along with Barron's unusual response. "Clearly tuned into his father's mood, he extends a hand in what looks like a mimed or truncated embrace that could suggest a desire to show comfort and/or support," explained James to The Mirror.

Viktor Knavs, Melania Trump, Barron Trump and Donald Trump are seen at the funeral of Melania's mother Amalija Knavs. (Image Source): Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

Though the loss was grave for the family, the expert found Trump's response to be "unusual, who appears to be mourning Melania's mother as a personal loss." In addition, she dissected other photographs from the funeral, observing that "Trump adopted a pose similar to his wife Melania." However, she added that the politician appeared far more "vulnerable" than usual, "with his arms falling to the front of his torso and a reflective-looking frown on his face."

Following her death, the 78-year-old paid heartfelt tribute to Melania's mother who died on January 9, 2024. During a victory speech after winning the Iowa Republican caucus, Trump gushed, "She's [Amalija] up there – way up there looking down on us. She's so proud of us. I just want to say to Amalija – you are special, one of the most special people I've ever known."

It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija.



Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond…

The former First Lady also announced the sad news of her mother's demise on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," adding that her mother was a "strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity." Furthermore, she wrote that her mother was wholeheartedly devoted to her "husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law," concluding, "We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."

Amalija was an immigrant when she came to the United States using a process that Trump later opposed. Melania sponsored her mother through a legal avenue called 'chain migration' in which US citizens can sponsor their parents for a green card, per The Daily Beast. However, the Slovenian-born became a legal permanent resident in March 2010. Later, in August 2017, she applied for US citizenship after Trump took over the White House.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

Trump had a close relationship with his in-laws since Amalija and Victor, Melania's father, lived in New York at Trump Tower. During the former president's first term, they also lived in the upper floors of the White House and made occasional appearances at Trump's political events and campaigns.