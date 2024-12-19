Melania Trump Said Donald 'Respects Women' When Asked About Sexual Allegations Against Him: "They Are.."

Numerous women have accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct spanning several decades. Allegations against him date back to the 1980s and have been made by political figures, models, and beauty queens. As per BBC, the Republican leader was the target of numerous claims of sexual misconduct in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, which brought his treatment of women into media focus. Trump vehemently denied every accusation made against him, calling them conspiracies, political smears, and "fake news." "I believe my husband, So I know he respects women, but he's defending himself because they are lies," Melania Trump said during an appearance on CNN with Anderson Cooper in 2016.

According to NBC News, the former model reiterated her husband's assertions. She claimed that the women's accusations and the unearthed 2005 Access Hollywood tape, published by the Washington Post, were part of a media plot by Democrats to harm the Trump campaign. "This was all organized by the opposition. And with the details — did they ever check the background of these women? They don't have any facts," she said. She also called Trump's offensive comments "boy talk" and conjectured that her spouse "was led on — like, egged on — from the host to say dirty and bad stuff." In addition, Melania disclosed that she had educated her husband and called his remarks "inappropriate... not acceptable." "And I was surprised because that is not the man that I know," she said.

Melania continued to criticize false stories about her husband. 'Even the story in People magazine, where the writer claimed my husband took her to a room and started kissing her, mentioned me in the same story, saying she saw me on Fifth Avenue. And I said to her, Natasha, how can we don't see you anymore? I was never friends with her. I would not recognize her." The former first lady went on to say that she had issued the publication a legal notice for damaging her family's reputation. "That never happened? Never happened. That's why I sent them the letter because it discredited the story," she said.

VERDICT: Donald Trump - mixed verdict NO to rape but yes to sexual abuse of E Jean Carroll. $2 million dollars awarded — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) May 9, 2023

She accused the media of fabricating accusations and publishing offensive language about her husband. "In defending himself, and your husband has, again, categorically said these allegations are all false, he's made some comments about the way some of the women who are accusing him look. What do you think about that?" Cooper then questioned.

Women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/ZS48UvSUYW — The ReidOut (@thereidout) January 27, 2024

"Well, that's him. He's raw. He will say it as he feels it," Melania responded in Trump's defense. As per People, Melania concluded by saying she could handle anything and doesn't feel like a victim. "I’m very strong, and people don’t really know me. People think I talk about myself like, ‘Oh Melania. Oh, poor Melania.’ Don’t feel sorry for me. I can handle everything.”