Trump Once Again Attacks E. Jean Carroll in Wild Rant, Claims He’s ‘Never Met Her’: ‘Ridiculous Lie’

Former president Donald Trump cannot stop with his rants against E. Jean Carroll, disparaging and slandering her. In an interview with Newsmax's Greg Kelly, Trump maintained his innocence even after it was repeatedly proven in a court of law that he was liable for sexually abusing Carroll in a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s and twice defaming her, per HuffPost.

Trump on E. Jean Carroll Case: I've never met this woman. I don't know this woman. And I'm supposed to pay a ridiculous amount of money for a fictional story. pic.twitter.com/aa0rJwx9Sb — Acyn (@Acyn) June 5, 2024

“Other than the fact that she had a picture taken many, many years ago, I’ve never met this woman. I don’t know this woman. And I’m supposed to pay a ridiculous amount of money for a fictional story,” Trump told Kelly in a wild rant while discussing the various court cases going on against him, The New Republic reported. During his tirade against the legal system, which he called a “cabal,” Trump first attacked federal judge Lewis Kaplan in the Carroll instances, his hush-money trial judge Juan Merchan, and the judge in his civil fraud case, Arthur Engoron, in New York.

In May 2023, Trump was found guilty of defaming Carroll after she accused him of assaulting him decades after he had sexually abused and battered her in the mid-1990s. A jury in New York granted her $2 million in compensation for the physical and sexual assault, and they also suggested that she be granted an extra $3 million in damages for slander.

Carroll was granted an extra $83.3 million in January of this year, following Trump's ongoing insults against her. This amount included $7.3 million for reputational loss, $11 million for mental distress, and $65 million for punitive damages. Trump was turned down when he attempted to appeal the most recent ruling. Even after legally being slammed for commenting on Carroll's credibility, Trump's onslaught has not stopped.

ICYMI — @realDonaldTrump shared a Memorial Day message:



"Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country, & to the Radical Left, Trump Hating Federal Judge in New York that presided over, get this, TWO separate… pic.twitter.com/QQdUfTtDLb — Toria Brooke (@realtoriabrooke) May 27, 2024

On May 27, Memorial Day, the former president posted a twisted and demeaning post on Truth Social, prioritizing his legal issues above the federal holiday of mourning. “Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country, & to the Radical Left, Trump Hating Federal Judge in New York that presided over, get this, TWO separate trials, that awarded a woman, who I never met before (a quick handshake at a celebrity event, 25 years ago, doesn’t count!), 91 MILLION DOLLARS for ‘DEFAMATION,’” Trump wrote.

After Trump, who arrived in NY last night, attacked E Jean Carroll again on Truth Social today, her lawyer Roberta Kaplan says, "We have said several times since the last jury verdict in January that all options were on the table. And that remains true today -- all options are on… — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 27, 2024

Trump's social media tweets continue to provide Carroll with grounds for a lawsuit, and the magazine writer says she may file one more. When New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman contacted Carroll’s lawyer following Trump's unhinged Truth Social post, she responded, "We have said several times since the last jury verdict in January that all options were on the table. And that remains true today -- all options are on the table."