Melania Trump Reveals Why Donald Never Changed Diapers of Baby Barron: "We Know Our..."

Melania Trump has always protected her son, Barron Trump, but she’s remained tight-lipped about whether expanding their family ever crossed her or Donald Trump’s mind. With Donald already a father to five children from three marriages, it has been believed that he has less involvement in hands-on parenting. In 2017, during an interview, Melania spoke about their family dynamic and revealed why Donald had always stayed away from diaper duty when Barron was a baby. However, she described the bond between Donald and Barron as one built on mutual respect and love.

Melania and Barron Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov 06, 2024, in Florida. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla)

As reported by the Daily Express, Melania said, “He didn’t change diapers and I am completely fine with that. It is not important to me. It’s all about what works for you. It’s very important to know the person you’re with." She added, “And we know our roles. I didn’t want him to change the diapers or put Barron to bed. I love every minute of it.” Donald's diaper-changing skills are also questionable as he doesn't remember ever tackling the task, not just with Barron but even with his four other children from his previous marriages, as reported by TODAY.

He once shared that his version of parenting involved spending a few morning hours with Barron, diving into a rather unusual lineup of stories. In another interview, Melania offered her words of wisdom, emphasizing that the ultimate parenting hack is mastering the art of truly listening to your child. She said, “I listen to what he says, what troubles him, and what he is excited about. Then I can guide and support." The former First Lady added, “I don’t push my thoughts or likes or dislikes. I want him to grow to be his own person. I think is important to give a child room to make mistakes in order to learn."

She believes that mistakes are the stepping stones to independence, shaping children to spread their wings and fly on their own. Giving her example, she shared that when Barron says no to certain things, they respect his decision, choosing not to pressure him. This encourages him to embrace his individuality. Melania also advised parents to be more than just parents and be a friend. This bond, she says, ensures that the child feels safe coming to you in tough times. While discussing Barron, she described him as Donald’s mirror image—strong-willed, uniquely gifted, and exceptionally smart.

In 2010, Melania proudly revealed that she spent more time with Barron than anybody else, demonstrating her frank acceptance of her job as a hands-on mother. As reported by Irish Star, she told Larry King that she was the center of Barron's days when he questioned her about her parenting style. Meanwhile, the public's interest in Barron's life has only grown with time, particularly given his preference to stay away from the spotlight. Melania also came under fire recently for balancing her time between Florida, the White House, and New York, where her now-18-year-old son has started college.