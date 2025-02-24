Melania Trump Reveals the ‘Guiding Principle’ That Keeps Her Calm—And It’s Raising Eyebrows

‘Melania’, the chart-topping memoir, offers a captivating glimpse of her mantra. She leans on to share snippets of her life and how she safeguards her physical and mental well-being. Considering that Melania Trump has a pretty hectic life, she is known to take really good care of her health. Her book takes the readers on a journey to Melania’s world. Starting from her union with US President Donald Trump to her starting impressions upon setting foot in the US in 1996.

Despite facing challenges, Melania Trump had to leap over—a major portion, including the brutal assassination attempt on her husband last summer. The Slovenia-born ex-model has since remained unflappable as she has returned to the White House after about four years. Her return to the White House becomes even more iconic since she has remained out of the limelight for quite some time.

The new movie about Melania is largely based upon her recent memoir,… titled,. “I Write Book.” pic.twitter.com/WMd3CRqSZT — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) January 6, 2025

“Life’s circumstances shape you in many ways, often entirely beyond your control – your birth, parental influences and the world in which you grow up,” Melania writes, as quoted by Fox. “As an adult, there comes a moment when you become solely responsible for the life you lead. You must take charge, embrace that responsibility, and become the architect of your own future.”

For the First Lady, coming to New York and brimming with “youthful confidence,” is what changed her life, and she took the reins of her destiny. The self-assuredness, as Melania notes, was passed on to her by her mother, Amalija Knavs, while she was growing up in Slovenia.

Melania Trump’s mom instilled in her that “self-care was essential not only to a person’s well-being, but also to being able to effectively care for others,” and drummed into her from a young age the significance of “instilled this conviction in me from an early age, teaching me the importance of attending to one’s appearance before venturing into the world.”

Melania Trump has a great impact on her mother, and she heavily influences her view of the world. “If I don’t take care of myself, how would I know how to care for others? The value of self-care remains a guiding principle in my life,” penned Melania.

Despite all of life’s hardships, she acknowledged at the age of 54 that her connection with herself was the most important one she had ever maintained. “I learned that regardless of the circumstances or the company I found myself in, the most crucial relationship I could cultivate was the one I had with myself,” she wrote. She went on to say, “To be grounded in one’s own identity and values. I embrace my individuality and confidently walk my own path.”

As an ex-model, Melania Trump admits that she is used to being ‘targeted’ and that she is often scrutinized for her looks. Critics said she was ‘too tall and too skinny’. However, she says these experiences have reshaped her outlook on life. “I have come to understand that genuine happiness is not found in material possessions, but rather in the depths of self-awareness and self-acceptance.”

Throughout the book, she also opens up about her personal beliefs and the principles by which she abides. “Sometimes, in order to succeed, you must be willing to take risks and make tough decisions, she wrote. She also confirmed her values when it comes to freedom: ” She shares.

She even reaffirmed her outlook on freedom: “I value autonomy and believe in allowing people to live according to their wishes.”

She made a statement on the importance of communicating over control in any family role, saying: “in any relationship, whether as a mother to my son, a wife to my husband or a stepmother, I firmly believe in the principle, ‘Don’t control, communicate! ‘”

“We seem to be living in an age where much of our lives is presented for public consumption on social media,” she noted thoughtfully.

Melania adds an alternative perspective, “Some moments in life are meant to be private and do not need to be shared with the world,” She also emphasizes the significance of self-love and states, “I have always believed it is critical for people to take care of themselves first … We are all entitled to maintain a gratifying and dignified existence.”