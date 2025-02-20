Why Chinese People Are Obsessed with Melania Trump? Here’s What We Know

In a very unlikely scenario, Melania Trump has found a new fan base in China. Ever since Donald Trump took an oath to the Oval Office during his first term, Melania Trump has always been in the news. Whether it’s national or international media, everyone wants to know what’s going through her mind. Mrs. Trump is extremely tight-lipped about her views on politics. Whenever she expresses them, she is in stark contrast to her very conservative husband.

Her stance on imprisoning child immigrants and abortion rights has given her a celebrity status that is detached from Donald Trump. Due to this, she has a very unconventional fan following, especially in one of the eastern superpowers- China.

In China, the former first lady has gained popularity online, particularly among women. Several social media posts show appreciation for her independence, sense of style, and parenting of her teenage son.

Perhaps most significantly, she remained steadfast in her support of President Donald Trump in spite of his misogynistic remarks. Amidst claims of extramarital affairs and his conviction for sexual harassment in a civil lawsuit filed by a New York advice columnist, Melania’s silent support means a lot in China. There, the husband-wife equation is different from that in Western nations.

Chinese people place a very high value on a woman who stands by her husband through thick and thin and shows loyalty. However, her streak of independence also intrigues Chinese people, especially young women. Her decision to stay away from the white house during the initial months is a topic of curiosity and admiration among the young generation.

A 4-year-old video where Melania refused to take the hand of her husband while disembarking from Force One gained more than 5 million “likes” on Douyin. It is like the TikTok app in China. This video still generates views and comments.

Melania and Donald Trump have dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Palm Beach Florida 4/7/17 pic.twitter.com/MjjmzPThIt — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) April 9, 2017

Chinese society is a delicate balance where independence for women is appreciated among younger people, and standing steadfastly next to one’s husband is applauded by the older generation. Melania Trump seems to be a perfect balance of both ideologies.

People of China also applaud Melania Trump’s journey from a small town in Slovenia to the White House. They do not care about how she reached there as long as she is successful.

This admiration for the First Lady of the United States may come as a surprise to many Americans since Donald Trump has had very oppressive and blunt views against China. During COVID-19, President Trump blamed China directly for the pandemic. As a result, hate towards East Asians increased manifold.

However, for Chinese people, American politics is like a soap opera. Any decision the US makes has little to no consequence for them. But the regular showcasing of the first family and their interaction is akin to a daily series. It is because, in China, top leaders remain elusive, so much so that Chinese people are not even aware of whether their leader, President Xi has a pet or not.

Melania’s popularity is not only because of her stance as a wife but also as a mother. It has become a topic for gossip that she is coming back to the White House only to ensure her son, Barron Trump‘s future. Such a sacrifice is valued a lot in Chinese culture.

People are eager to know more about the first lady. An AI-generated translated copy of her memoir is being sold in underground bookstores for only $1. Maybe Donald Trump can win over his Chinese counterparts by making translated copies available in the Chinese market.