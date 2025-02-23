Melania Trump’s Harshest Nickname Revealed—And It Came from Inside the White House!

Melania Trump has been called plenty of things over the years, but one particular nickname that was given to her inside the White House might have been the most biting. Dubbed “Rapunzel” by none other than Secret Service agents, the name wasn’t a nod to her flowing locks—but rather to her habit of staying holed up in her private quarters.

The revelation comes from former White House press secretary and Melania’s ex-chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham. She spilled the tea in her I’ll Take Your Questions Now. According to Grisham, Melania rarely had a step beyond the executive residence, and that led agents to compare her to the fairytale princess locked away in a tower. However, there was a surprising silver lining. Grisham claimed that some agents actually requested to be assigned to the former first lady because her lack of movement meant less stress and more time at home with their families. Well, who wouldn’t be up for some easy gig?

Quite ironic, but this wasn’t the first nickname she had to hear for being not so active. According to Mary Jordan, the first lady’s biographer, she was called ‘The Portrait’ by Ivanka Trump during her early relationship days with Donald Trump. What is the meaning behind it? “She speaks as much as the painting on the wall.”

As it turns out, Melania wasn’t just on the receiving end of shady nicknames! Rather, she also had one of her own for Ivanka Trump. According to Grisham, Melania and her team would refer to Donald Trump’s eldest daughter as “Princess.” Well, the name could be flattering to some, but it was reportedly laced with sarcasm.

Grisham brought to light the growing tension between the two women, especially during major diplomatic events like the U.K. state visit. She said that Ivanka was desperate to grab face time with Queen Elizabeth, acting like a “fellow royal” in a way that rubbed Melania the wrong way. The tension didn’t take a back seat in Trump’s first term either, as Ivanka was eager to play a major role in the administration, which irked the first lady.

While “Rapunzel,” “Princess,” and “The Portrait” were meant as subtle digs, they ironically put forward a rather regal image of the Trump women. And as for Donald Trump? With his well-known obsession with royalty, he was likely more amused than offended—perhaps even a little envious that he wasn’t the one getting the royal treatment.