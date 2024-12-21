Melania Trump Revealed What Truly Made Her Fall in Love With Donald Trump: "I Don't Wanna..."

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary five days after Donald's second presidential inauguration in January 2025. Despite her notable absence throughout his campaign, the former first lady has steadfastly supported her husband behind the scenes. In 2016, Melania sat down for an exclusive interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe. The former Slovenian model told host Mika Brzezinski that she fell for Donald's 'mind'. "What was it that you saw in Donald when you met him or fell in love with him?" Brzezinski asked. Melania responded, "His mind, amazing mind, and very smart, very charming, great energy. We have a great relationship. We are our own people," she said.

She continued, "I'm my own person, he's his own person, and I think that's very important. I don't want to change him, he doesn't want to change me. I got a list of terms that have been used to describe your husband from the left, the right, and the center, and they're not pretty." In a rare interview with Fox News after almost two years the incoming First Lady called her husband 'caring' and described his rare quality that attracted her. As per The Independent, she was asked what she would like the critics of the Republican leader to know about him. “That he’s really a family man, he loves his family, he loves this country, and all he wants to ... build better and prosperous,” Melania praised Donald.

Melania Trump posts a new video message on her love for President Trump and their glamorous wedding:



“From the moment Donald and I met, there was an undeniable spark. There was something magnetic about him, his confidence, his charm, his humor, his vision. Our wedding was a… pic.twitter.com/2ikG7TWxln — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) October 5, 2024

While promoting her latest book Melania, the former model provided a unique perspective on Donald's aspirations in politics. Melania confessed she told her husband, 'You’re going to win,' when he shared his intentions to run for the White House. “I saw how people reacted to him, and his passion for this country, and we travel all around the world and he was making speeches at that time and I saw what the people want," she added."He was talking for many, many years but he really felt 2016 was the right time," she told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

As per The Daily Beast, the former first lady also criticized the media for painting a bad picture of her husband. “I saw how they treated him, how the media was against him,” she said. “I think they are afraid of his strength," she added. During an interview with Fox and Friends, Melania explained her absence from the political campaigns, saying, "My husband knew my position, my belief, since the day we met. It was not a big surprise for him. I guess other people, the world did not know where my stances are," she said. "He was not surprised, he knew about it."

Melania discusses how she met Donald Trump, their first date, and how they ended up married…



Drop a ♥️ if you love our very elegant and stylish First Lady, Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/xKol3ymuO6 — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) October 1, 2024

As per ABC News, Melania admitted to feeling less anxious about the second term in the White House, stating, "I was in the White House before. When you go in, you know what to expect. You know what kind of people you need to get, people on your team that have the same vision as me." In a new video message posted to promote her book, the incoming First Lady spoke about the unbreakable bond she shares with her husband and called their wedding 'a beautiful affair'.