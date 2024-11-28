Melania Trump Reportedly Wants Separate Bedroom in White House for Second Term as First Lady

As Donald Trump prepares for a second stint in the White House, reports surrounding Melania Trump’s preferences and relationship with her husband have garnered public attention. The former First Lady has allegedly demanded her own bedroom in the White House, echoing arrangements from their first tenure, according to insiders. During Donald’s first presidency, it was widely reported that Melania stayed in a two-room suite on the third floor of the White House, while Donald occupied the master suite. Sources close to the family claim, “They’ll now basically go back to something along those very same lines — if not in the very same rooms.”

While Donald’s spokesperson has denied these claims, social media users have been quick to empathize with Melania. As per Radar Online, one user wrote, “No big surprise…she can’t stand him." In agreement, another added, “Why does she even stay with him? She hates him that much. She’s ridiculous." Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, “She hates him.” Despite the rumors, Melania has been candid in the past about what it takes to be married to the polarizing former president.

🔥🚨BREAKING: First Lady Melania Trump stunned “The Five” hosts with her powerful response to women who are undecided about her husband.



Q: "There are a lot of women who are on the fence...what would you say to them?"



MELANIA TRUMP: "We could see in the four years that he was… pic.twitter.com/1rERcodS7o — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 9, 2024

As per Irish Star, in a 2005 interview with Larry King, she described her husband’s ‘old-fashioned’ values and the demands he placed on their relationship. She noted, "I knew what I was getting into, Donald has his demands, but I knew this before I said 'I do,' He values loyalty, respect, and he has high expectations. There were things he expected from me, and I respected that. Donald wanted a wife who would stand by his side but knew her place." She added that being married to Donald requires being "strong and confident."

Reports suggest Melania has mixed feelings about resuming her role as First Lady. Insiders claim, “It is no secret Melania, by and large, loathed her time in the White House and that on leaving, she felt it cathartic…she had no desire to return and instead focused first and foremost on being there for their son, Barron…” While Donald’s political ambitions may bring her back to Washington, Melania appears determined to maintain a private life, splitting her time between residences in New York, Palm Beach, and the White House.

Melania Trump and Donald Trump walk off the stage after a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael M. Santiago)

Melania’s plan suggests she is cautious about repeating the mistakes of her first tenure. Critics have emphasized her struggles in the public eye, from controversial Christmas decorations to perceived indifference to her First Lady duties. Rumors about Melania’s relationship with Donald have persisted for years. Body language experts have pointed out her reluctance in public displays of affection, igniting rumor mills about the state of their marriage. Even Craig Brown, author of A Voyage Around the Queen, noted, “She [Queen Elizabeth] believed President Trump ‘must have some sort of arrangement’ with his wife Melania [Trump], or else why would she have remained married to him?”