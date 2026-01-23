Melania Trump Opens Up About the ‘Pressure’ She Felt on Her Wedding Day

Melania Trump opened up about the details of her wedding day when she married Donald Trump on January 22, 2005. The couple just celebrated their 21st anniversary, commemorating their grand wedding at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach. It was a lavish ceremony, but Melania felt “pressure” on her wedding day.

Melania was 34 when she married Donald. Like many brides, she felt the pressure on her wedding day for everything to go perfectly. She met the future president seven years before the wedding and felt an instant connection. In her memoir, she revealed the feelings of pressure she felt on the wedding day. She mentioned, “Although my wedding was grand in scale … what I felt in my heart was what every other bride feels on her special day.”

Melania Trump posts a new video message on her love for President Trump and their glamorous wedding: “From the moment Donald and I met, there was an undeniable spark. There was something magnetic about him, his confidence, his charm, his humor, his vision. Our wedding was a… pic.twitter.com/2ikG7TWxln — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) October 5, 2024

Melania Trump further added, “The pressure to ensure everything went smoothly was certainly real, but ultimately, my primary focus was celebrating Donald and my love and commitment, surrounded by my loved ones.”

Many brides feel this way on their big day since they have been preparing for it for a long time. They want everything to go well, and that’s exactly what the Palm Beach ceremony, followed by a reception at Mar-a-Lago, was all about.

At that time, the future FLOTUS was in a $100,000 Christian Dior wedding dress with a 16-foot veil and 13-foot train. It was an extravagant party with 100,000 floral decorations, caviar, and the finest champagne. The couple made sure everything was perfect and making it one of the most talked-about weddings.

Exactly 20 years ago, on January 22, 2005, in Palm Beach, Florida, Slovenian model Melania Knauss married businessman Donald J. Trump, wearing a dress that weighed 66 pounds A Thread 🧵 of small curiosities And Happy Anniversary to the Presidential Couple! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/QdCdqPoYBc — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) January 22, 2025

Now, Melania and Donald have been together for more than two decades. The president was set to celebrate the anniversary with Melania after his speech at Davos. After celebrating the anniversary, Melania is geared up for the release of her Amazon documentary, which will also be released in theaters.

Reportedly, there have been low ticket sales and less excitement about the movie. The documentary will showcase her behind-the-scenes life moving into the White House as the First Lady. “I am proud to share this very specific moment of my life–20 days of intense transition and planning–with moviegoers and fans across the globe,” she revealed about her documentary.