Melania Trump Once Broke Up with Donald After Seeing His Ex Leave Trump Tower, Claims Book

Melania Trump reportedly once broke up with Donald Trump after seeing his ex-girlfriend, model Kara Young, leaving his Trump Tower apartment. The incident, described in a new book by Ronald Kessler, claims that The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game allegedly occurred just months after the couple met in September 1998.

Kessler detailed the event, stating, “This was within a few months of their meeting, which was in September 1998, and Melania was going to go with him to Mar-a-Lago on his plane and she went up to the apartment at Trump Towers and out walked Kara Young, the model, who had been dating Donald previously for almost two years. And Melania broke up with him on the spot. She didn’t care about the billions of dollars or the beautiful Mar-a-Lago or the beautiful apartment." He added, “She just broke up with him and she ordered her clothes to be sent back from Mar-a-Lago. She called the butler Tony Senecal and told him to send the clothes back.”

According to Senecal, Melania’s decision did not last long. He is quoted in the book saying, “When she called me, her suitcases were still on the plane in New York. When they came back and she came back, I just carried them back into the mansion kind of laughing.” Kessler adds that Donald managed to 'woo' her back within a week, noting that Donald was 'impressed' by her strong response. “That gives you a little insight into her character and, of course, Donald was impressed by that as well,” Kessler told Us Weekly.

The book also touches on how Melania and Donald first met at a New York Fashion Week party in 1998. Donald approached Melania while his date was in the bathroom. Although she initially refused to give him her phone number, she later called him, and they began dating. Kessler, a longtime Donald supporter, includes an exclusive interview with the former president in the book, which examines his time in the White House and his personal life.

This is not the first time the couple reportedly split. According to Distractify, Donald and Melania briefly broke up in 2000 when Donald first ventured into presidential politics. While the exact reasons for their split remain unclear, many speculate it was linked to the stress and controversy surrounding his unsuccessful bid for the Reform Party's presidential nomination. Despite the breakup and the short-lived political campaign, the couple reconciled later that year. Four years later, at the 2004 Met Gala, Donald proposed to Melania and married her in 2005.

The story of the breakup comes amid renewed attention on Donald's marriage, fueled by allegations of Donald's past extramarital affairs. Adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal have both claimed to have had relationships with Donald after his 2005 marriage to Melania. According to Bustle, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders previously said, “Trump denies the alleged affairs ever took place.” Donald himself has also denied all the accusations, calling the claims false and describing the accusers as 'horrible, horrible liars.'