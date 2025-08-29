Melania Trump Mocked for Allegedly Using ChatGPT to Write Emotional Message After Tragic Minneapolis Shooting

First Lady Melania Trump, last made it to the headlines for her letter to Vladimir Putin, where she talked about the children in Ukraine whose lives were affected due to the war. Her move was praised by both Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky. However, it drew massive internet mockery as well. Now, she has been slammed again. This time, for allegedly using ChatGPT to write a letter in the wake of the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The incident at Annunciation Catholic school left two dead, including an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old, and 17 others were injured. The incident has left Melania Trump heartbroken, and she questioned when such horrific incidents would end through a long and emotional letter.

“The tragic mass killing in Minnesota illuminates the need for pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters,” she began.

As per Radaronline, she continued, “Early warning signs are often evident, with many individuals exhibiting concerning behaviors and making violent threats online prior to their actions.”

She continued: “To prevent future tragedies, it is crucial we look into behavioral threat assessments across all levels of society – beginning in our homes, extending through school districts, and of course, social media platforms. Being aware of these warning signs and acting quickly can save lives and make American communities safer.”

The tragic mass killing in Minnesota illuminates the need for pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters. Early warning signs are often evident, with many individuals exhibiting concerning behaviors and making violent threats online prior to their actions.… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) August 28, 2025

Soon after her post on X (formerly Twitter), netizens called out the 55-year-old. They claimed the letter was written entirely using the popular AI software. A user said, “Not a single word of this post was written by Melania Trump,” as one asked, “ChatGPT, did you write this for her?” Another added, “Scripted by ChatGPT.”

My heart is shattered for the families and friends of the victims of today’s senseless and depraved violent act. There is nothing that anyone can say to make your grief go away, but please know that you are not alone. My thoughts, love, and deepest sympathy are with you during… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) August 28, 2025

Owing to the mechanical tone and use of words like illuminates (usually a word used in a positive sense, which means shining bright) in the post, accompanied by the use of an em dash, made the letter seem fake. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump ordered that all flags at the White House and on federal property be flown at half-staff until August 31, in honor of the recent shooting victims.

While neither Melania nor Trump mentioned the shooter’s reported identity, some far-right figures quickly turned the incident into an opportunity to promote their personal agendas.

The Minneapolis Catholic school shooter was Robin Westman. He was a biological male who identified as a transgender “woman.” Written on his guns and magazines were things like “kill Trump now,” “6 million was not enough” (referring to the Holocaust), “for the children,” “I’m… pic.twitter.com/KGEauspsTQ — Leftism (@LeftismForU) August 27, 2025

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was one such MAGA supporter who posted an update about the shooting, highlighting the event as a political agenda after reports revealed that the attacker was a trans person named Robin Westman. He died of a self-inflicted wound on the spot.

Similarly, Trump’s son, Donald Jr., also had similar sentiments, aligning himself with Rep. Byron Donalds, who insisted the issue was not about guns but mental health. Don Jr reposted the update as comments flocked in.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey defended the trans community and said that people seem to have lost a basic sense of humanity. “We should be driven by love for children, not hate. Kids died today,” he added.

Mayor Jacob Frey launches an attack on people who are praying. There have been two attacks on Catholic schools in 24 hrs in Minneapolis. Those who are praying are not the problem. pic.twitter.com/293SM5aKGa — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 27, 2025

The 44-year-old mayor explained that the students were “literally praying” when the shooter opened fire through a window at the church. He urged everyone to support real actions rather than using the opportunity to churn out political agendas.

Frey added, “They should be able to go to school or church in peace without the fear or risk of violence, and their parents should have the same kind of assurance.”