Minneapolis Gunman's Neighbor Left in Shock – Says Killer Robin Looked 'Happy' Weeks Ago

Published on: August 28, 2025 at 7:23 AM ET

The Minneapolis Catholic School shooter, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, sparks controversy.

Minneapolis Catholic School Shooter Identified as Robin Westman, Neighbor James Loveridge Breaks Silence. ( left-@Pokemom2R|X) and right (@KathCathTLM|X).
Trigger Warning: This article mentions details of a mass shooting leading to death.  

A devastating attack on Wednesday morning at Annunciation Church took place. Two children have tragically died and 17 others were injured following a mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, according to authorities. The attacker died of a self-inflicted wound on the spot. All injured victims are expected to survive, including a 10-year-old boy who claimed his friend Victor saved him, even though he got hurt. ( via BBC). 

Meanwhile, neighbor James Loveridge was left in shock after discovering that his 23-year-old neighbor, Robin Westman, was the person responsible for the horrible mass shooting at Annunciation Church in southern Minneapolis on Wednesday morning at around 8:00 am.

“I was just in their backyard recently, spending time with them. She seemed completely fine,” Loveridge said of Robin Westman, the alleged gunman who had legally changed their name from Robert Paul Westman to Robin M. Westman in 2020. “I don’t understand any of this,” he added. Even though the police described him as a “man,” details of the name change reveal this trans identity.

As per The Sun, Loveridge spoke warmly of the Westman family, describing them as “wonderful, kind, generous” and “the best neighbors I could ever imagine.” He recalled that Robin appeared happy weeks ago, excited about a new job and enjoying outdoor activities like climbing.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, the attacker wore black clothes. Once he came into the premises, he began firing through the stained-glass windows with a rifle, targeting the children and worshippers inside while they were celebrating the first week of school.

Westman, who was armed with a gun, shotgun, and pistol, fired an estimated 30 to 50 rounds. Police later found a smoke bomb and several disturbing messages written on the weapons. Among them was the word “Rupnow,” a reference to a previous school shooter, Natalie Rupnow, who attacked Nashville in 2024.

It was also found that Robin Westman’s mother, Mary Grace Westman, worked in the same school. A post on Facebook says she retired from the role in 2021, as details about Robin Westman’s background are still under investigation. YouTube videos by Westman, including a manifesto recorded partly in Russian and expressions of admiration for previous school shooters like Nikolas Cruz.

Many people have claimed that Westman’s motives for the attack could be related to his trans identity, which has been a controversial issue since President Trump issued several executive orders against the trans community when he returned to power in January 2025. People like conservative influencer Bo Loudon, Matt Walsh, and Mayor Jacob Frey associated the broader transgender community with Westman’s brutal deeds. 

The prestigious school, which is located in a quiet residential area in Minneapolis, serves around 400 students from preschool through 8th grade. The community is rooted in strong Christian values and known for its service and faith-based learning methods.

As condolences and prayers are pouring in for the innocent children and their parents affected by the tragedy, People like President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden have sent their thoughts through social media. 

