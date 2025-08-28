Minneapolis Gunman’s Neighbor Left in Shock – Says Killer Robin Looked ‘Happy’ Weeks Ago

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details of a mass shooting leading to death.

A devastating attack on Wednesday morning at Annunciation Church took place. Two children have tragically died and 17 others were injured following a mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, according to authorities. The attacker died of a self-inflicted wound on the spot. All injured victims are expected to survive, including a 10-year-old boy who claimed his friend Victor saved him, even though he got hurt. ( via BBC).

Meanwhile, neighbor James Loveridge was left in shock after discovering that his 23-year-old neighbor, Robin Westman, was the person responsible for the horrible mass shooting at Annunciation Church in southern Minneapolis on Wednesday morning at around 8:00 am.

“I was just in their backyard recently, spending time with them. She seemed completely fine,” Loveridge said of Robin Westman, the alleged gunman who had legally changed their name from Robert Paul Westman to Robin M. Westman in 2020. “I don’t understand any of this,” he added. Even though the police described him as a “man,” details of the name change reveal this trans identity.

As per The Sun, Loveridge spoke warmly of the Westman family, describing them as “wonderful, kind, generous” and “the best neighbors I could ever imagine.” He recalled that Robin appeared happy weeks ago, excited about a new job and enjoying outdoor activities like climbing.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, the attacker wore black clothes. Once he came into the premises, he began firing through the stained-glass windows with a rifle, targeting the children and worshippers inside while they were celebrating the first week of school.

Westman, who was armed with a gun, shotgun, and pistol, fired an estimated 30 to 50 rounds. Police later found a smoke bomb and several disturbing messages written on the weapons. Among them was the word “Rupnow,” a reference to a previous school shooter, Natalie Rupnow, who attacked Nashville in 2024.

The Minneapolis Catholic school shooter was Robin Westman. He was a biological male who identified as a transgender “woman.” Written on his guns and magazines were things like “kill Trump now,” “6 million was not enough” (referring to the Holocaust), “for the children,” “I’m… pic.twitter.com/KGEauspsTQ — Leftism (@LeftismForU) August 27, 2025

It was also found that Robin Westman’s mother, Mary Grace Westman, worked in the same school. A post on Facebook says she retired from the role in 2021, as details about Robin Westman’s background are still under investigation. YouTube videos by Westman, including a manifesto recorded partly in Russian and expressions of admiration for previous school shooters like Nikolas Cruz.

Robin Westman was not just “mentally ill”… he was evil. pic.twitter.com/8trpUbe3DW — The Moderate Case (@TheModerateCase) August 28, 2025

Many people have claimed that Westman’s motives for the attack could be related to his trans identity, which has been a controversial issue since President Trump issued several executive orders against the trans community when he returned to power in January 2025. People like conservative influencer Bo Loudon, Matt Walsh, and Mayor Jacob Frey associated the broader transgender community with Westman’s brutal deeds.

🚨BREAKING: It has just been revealed that both of the trans identified shooter’s parents signed off on changing his name from Robert to Robin when he was a minor. In this image you can see him (right) with his mother, Mary Grace Westman (2nd from left) before transitioning. https://t.co/EeH39EjvDh pic.twitter.com/emELSCmoLf — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) August 27, 2025

The prestigious school, which is located in a quiet residential area in Minneapolis, serves around 400 students from preschool through 8th grade. The community is rooted in strong Christian values and known for its service and faith-based learning methods.

No parent should ever have to bury their child. Jill and I are heartbroken and there are simply no words to adequately mark such a horrific and painful moment. With all our hearts, we are praying for the victims, their families, and the community of Minneapolis. https://t.co/NBqDvYmcI3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 27, 2025

As condolences and prayers are pouring in for the innocent children and their parents affected by the tragedy, People like President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden have sent their thoughts through social media.