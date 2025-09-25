Melania Trump Makes Eyebrow-Raising Allegation Against the Obamas Over Their White House Exit

It has now been quite some time since Donald Trump became the 47th President, and amidst his reign, his wife, Melania Trump, has come up with some claims concerning what really went down the first time she moved into the White House, and this will simply leave people stunned.

The First Lady isn’t very keen on coming under the spotlight; nevertheless, she made headlines recently as she accompanied Trump on his UK state visit, with several speculations circling around her like body-double conspiracies, to “stealing the show” at Trump’s lengthy UN address. And now, her comment about the Obamas has resurfaced in the media.

When Melania, alongside her husband, returned to the White House, she sat down for an interview with Fox & Friends and didn’t hold back on sugarcoating how chaotic 2016 had been. She said, “The first time was challenging,” she admitted. “We didn’t have much of the information. The information was… upheld for us from the previous administration. But, this time, I have everything!”

These lines were eventually seen as taking a dig at the Obamas, who were the predecessors of the Trumps in the White House, and handed over the keys to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in January 2017.

Not to mention that Melania Trump did bring these things before too, in her memoir, where she said, “It is customary for the incoming first family to start the moving process when the outgoing first family leaves for the holidays in December. Sadly, our team did not receive the access we had requested to visit the White House residence in December.”

She further claimed that the Trumps allegedly reached out multiple times but got nothing back for weeks. And when they finally did, the information was further riddled with multiple mistakes. “When we finally received the information, it was filled with errors. This delayed the planning process, and I was only able to begin renovations… once we were already in the White House. Those three weeks would have been crucial for… starting preparations.”

Her account directly clashes with Michelle Obama’s. In Becoming, Michelle wrote that she had offered her support to Melania, just as Laura Bush had done for her. Later, Michelle told ABC News that Melania never took her up on the gesture.

Melania’s camp clapped back at the time. Her then-communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN: “Mrs. Trump is a strong and independent woman who has been navigating her role as First Lady in her own way. When she needs advice on any issue, she seeks it from her professional team within the White House.”

Despite the drama, Melania confirmed she’ll be splitting her time between New York, Palm Beach, and Washington during Trump’s new term. “My first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a First Lady, to be a wife. And once we are in on Jan. 20, you serve the country,” she said. From body double rumors to White House shade, Melania Trump is proving she’s not done making headlines just yet.