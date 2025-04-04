Melania Trump Labelled ‘Creepy’ for Her Speech Praising Brave Women—Fans Come to Rescue

Melania Trump‘s appearance at the International Women of Courage Awards on April 1, 2025, in our nation’s capital, Washington D.C., has sparked a fiery discussion. Despite her expressing admiration for the women being honored and talking about the might of love and bravery, her comments left some feeling uneasy.

As Melania took the stage, she described courage as a “strength that is based in love.” She had kind words for the women receiving the awards, like Amit Soussana from Israel, a lawyer who went through the horror of being a hostage with Hamas, and Namini Wijedasa from Sri Lanka, who risked everything as an investigative journalist.

Melania Trump talked about their unbreakable spirit and said: “These extraordinary women illuminate the transformative power of love in shaping our world.”

The atmosphere grew intense as people debated the meaning behind her words and their impact. It seems that her speech, aimed at uplifting and acknowledging these strong females, ended up causing more contemplation than celebration.

However, what really caused a stir was her effort to relate her experiences to theirs. She said: “I have harnessed the power of love as a source of strength during challenging times.”

This diction didn’t sit well with some folks who thought it was wrong for her to compare her life to what these people have gone through.

After the speech, social media just blew up with negative comments. Some people called Melania “creepy,” saying she came off as not genuine at all.

One person on X (what used to be Twitter) posted: “My god, is she creepy.” Another user accused her of “teleprompter wooden” delivery, while one remarked: “She’s so… insincere that her efforts to appear sincere only emphasize the opposite.”

A lot of people believed that her talking about forgiveness, understanding, and courage was actually her trying to make people feel sorry for her as First Lady. They felt that her words didn’t have much real feeling behind them, making them seem empty and forced.

Kidnapped, beaten, and abused by her captors—Amit Soussana survived hell in Gaza. She received the “International Women of courage 2025” Award by First Lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Rubio. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 Video: Iris pic.twitter.com/A7lXcvsfZj — Adi 🎗 (@Adi13) April 2, 2025

Despite the criticism, Melania had her share of fans who believed the criticism was uncalled for. They stated that people were being unfair and targeting her manner of speaking and her appearance rather than listening to what she was saying about courageous women. One person posted a strong comment saying: “Criticizing someone’s appearance or accent is a cheap shot and says more about your character than hers.”

Another fan came to her defense and said that no matter what Melania does, people will always find something to make fun of. They gave an extreme example, saying: “She could find the cure for cancer, and you would still ridicule her.”

Others noted that because Melania is a First Lady who came from another country, she often faces more scrutiny and judgment than others in her position might.

Melania Trump has never been like other First Ladies in how the public sees her. She’s mostly kept to herself with her projects and just shown up for the fancy events she’s expected to go to. But because she’s not into politics much, people have gotten different ideas about her, like she doesn’t care. Something like the time she wore that jacket that said, “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” didn’t help her look more involved.

Thought this was photoshopped but no, this is real. While visiting children thrown into internment camps, Melania Trump actually wore a jacket saying, “I don’t really care, do U?” That’s like Marie Antoinette ripping a piece of bread from a starving baby and spitting on it. pic.twitter.com/B8njYXtNs7 — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 21, 2018

Whenever she tries to send a good message, like supporting people or showing love, it often gets ignored because of what people think of her already. It’s like they’re not listening to what she’s saying.

Her speech got people talking again, and it shows just how split everyone is about her. Some think she’s elegant and just doesn’t get it right, while others feel like she’s not being real at all.

Everyone is watching to see what she does as her husband, President Donald Trump, is in office again. The question is, can she change how people see her?