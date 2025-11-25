Melania Trump Labeled as Christmas Grinch Again for Fleeing Christmas Event

Melania Trump can’t seem to get away from Christmas controversies. This year, as the First Lady, she started preparing for the Christmas vibes a few months back. But when it came to showing the Christmas spirit, Melania wasn’t too keen.

She spent just two minutes and fifty seconds at the arrival of the White House Christmas tree. She stood there for photographs and went back inside within a few minutes. Melania also went around the horse-drawn carriage to check the tree.

She called the tree beautiful while posing for the photos and smiling. She was dressed in white with red gloves, all Christmas colors to get into the vibe, but she may need to add more warmth to get into that holiday spirit.

First lady Melania Trump welcomed the official Christmas Tree for the White House on Monday, calling it a “beautiful tree,” and speaking with the owners of the farm it came from. She told reporters holiday decorations this year will be “beautiful.” pic.twitter.com/I65DeFhdLq — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 24, 2025

Melania did speak a bit to the carriage drivers and then posed for photos with a smile again. She waved back one last time, said thank you, and went back inside. The First Lady hasn’t always been too much about Christmas, and everyone knows it.

In 2020, leaked audio of her was published on CNN, where she was complaining about the Christmas preparations and the responsibilities she had as the FLOTUS. The audio said, “I’m working… my a– off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f— about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” the First Lady said. “But I need to do it, right?”

She further added, “OK, and then I do it, and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for Christmas, and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a f—— break.” Apparently, the audio has also made a comeback just in time for Christmas and to haunt Melania again.

“Who gives a f*ck about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” Grinch Melania Trump spends two minutes and 50 seconds at today’s Christmas event before fleeing pic.twitter.com/bHITe1U8ez — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 24, 2025

This year, another Christmas controversy was around the overpriced ornaments that celebrated the 250th collection. Moreover, everyone remembers the horror-themed Christmas decor of 2018 with crimson trees, which many called tasteless and scary.

On the other hand, Melania just wanted to convey feelings of valor and bravery through the crimson decor. It does look like she tries her best but still fails to impress all with her take on Christmas and then gets labeled as the Grinch.