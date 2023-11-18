Melania Trump Is Donald Trump’s 'Secret Weapon', Who Keeps Him 'Calm and Focused' Amid Legal Struggle

While her husband, the struggling ex-president Trump, confronts his newest legal struggle, Melania Trump has become his "secret weapon". According to the Net Worth Of, those in the know have repeatedly stressed the idea that Melania is Donald's "secret weapon" for relieving tension. The source claimed, "Melania literally turns the news off at times so they can watch something else together, and she frowns over telephone or social media use at the table."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melania Trump (@melaniatrump)

Also Read: French First Lady Says Melania Trump Has a ‘Firm Hand’ Over Donald Trump: “He Obeys Her”

Another Insider informed Page Six how Melania is keeping her husband calm and focused. The source claimed, "Melania is being credited by his friends with keeping President Trump ‘calm and focused’ amid the hellish week of his being indicted for the third time. Friends whisper these last few weeks have been hard on Trump, and although he always presents a tough front, these constant legal assaults are affecting his day-to-day life." The insider, as per the outlet, further went on to say, "Melania’s even better than his regular golf games at keeping his temper in check. She provides a peaceful life for him when he needs it. The couple and their son [Barron] have breakfast and dinner together regularly at their residence at his Bedminster golf club. [Melania] literally turns the news off at times so they can watch something else together, and she frowns over telephone or social media use at the table. Melania keeps him on track as a father and has in many ways stepped up to fill the place Ivanka [Trump] and Jared [Kushner] once had . . . She is his most intimate and internal sounding board."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melania Trump (@melaniatrump)

About their second bid for Trump, the source confirmed, "She backs his bid for a second term completely, and listens to him when he needs someone he can trust . . . she is obsessively private, she never gossips with even her closest friends, so Trump knows when they talk about important things it’s just between them. She listens and isn’t afraid to give her honest opinions and advice. The couple has worked out a schedule and routine that works for them. She is his secret weapon to staying grounded." Melania and Donald's marriage has been the subject of much conjecture, which has been fueled in recent times by Melania's notably reduced public appearances with Donald. A banner stating "Where's Melania?" was flown above the football stadium where Donald Trump was watching a game in Iowa in September 2023. There has been no public statement on Donald and Melania's marriage from either party. But in a September 2023 interview with Meet the Press, Donald assured the audience that Melania will be making an appearance "pretty soon."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Also Read: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About Former First Lady Melania Trump Beyond the Headlines

Melania Trump is unmovable, according to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, her ex-best friend, senior advisor, and author of Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady. As per She Knows, Wolkoff wrote in the book, "She has stood by him and will continue to stand by him because she is just like him. It’s a completely transactional marriage for both. She knew exactly who she married and warned him that all his secrets would come out if he ran for president. She knew exactly what she was getting into. She accepted it and she continues to accept it. People would be surprised by just how much they agree about things."

More from Inquisitr

The Trump Odyssey: A Journey of a Real Estate Tycoon to Being the Former POTUS

Here's Looking Into The 7 Most Awkward Moments in Former Prez Donald Trump's Trial Post Indictment