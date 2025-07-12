Melania Trump Heavily Trolled Over Condolence Speech to Texas Flood Victims — “She Can Barely…”

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump visited flood-struck central Texas this Friday. They met the families impacted by the flash floods and the first responders. Besides, they did an aerial and on-field survey of the disaster-struck area. Being trolled for her casual outfit earlier, Melania was also trolled for what she said while offering condolences to the victims.

She offered her sympathies to all the parents who lost beautiful young souls, saying, “deepest sympathies from all of us to the community and everybody who lost a loved one. We are grieving with you, our nation is grieving with you.”

She stated she met the families, hugged them, held hands and prayed with them. The families also shared stories with her. Melania also showed her special bracelet given to her from the camp to honor the little girls who lost their lives in the flash floods. She continues with, “We are here to honor them and also give support and help.” She promised to be back as she offered prayers, her strength and love to the families.

She tried her best to sound sincere, but the internet was not kind and started trolling her. A YouTube user commented, “It took every fiber of her soul to speak today, we won’t see her again for another 18 months while she recovers.” This comes as a jab at her minimal public appearance and skipping several.

-What a beautiful human being!- FIRST LADY MELANIA IN TEXAS: “My deepest sympathy to all of the parents who lost beautiful young souls … We are grieving with you. Our nation is grieving with you.” pic.twitter.com/SjjhQZDgj1 — 🇺🇸🇨🇿🇸🇪 PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP™ (@RED_IN_PA) July 11, 2025

Trump is seen without her at many events, and she picks the ones she wants to attend. Another user joked that Trump had to bribe her with a blood diamond to make an appearance here. One more user chimed in, saying, “we don’t need to hear this from a MAGA immigrant.” Amidst the Trump administration’s immigrant crackdown, people are questioning the first lady’s citizenship.

One user stated, “false words from a false princess .” One of the viewers took a jab at her ‘grieving comment’, saying, “I’m grieving that Trump is president .” Someone also joked that Trump might have paid her to make this appearance with him.

Her hat was also a part of trolling during the interview that she should have taken it off as people asked, “Where are her eyes?” Apart from this, her English was also trolled–she was speaking broken English. Someone commented, “Sounds like she can barely speak English.”

According to netizens, she could have avoided speaking at this event too until Trump prodded her to speak up.

FLOTUS Melania Trump shakes hands with first responders in Kerrville, Texas. GOD BLESS OUR FIRST RESPONDERS 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RCcvqmwK3k — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) July 11, 2025

Some viewers assumed it to be fake Melania because of the outfit choice. She wore a tan jacket with olive green pants and black sunglasses. She paired it with flat shoes, so people are used to seeing her in heels which would not have been appropriate for the flood-stricken region. This sparked the body double rumors. Moreover, her outfit was compared to the one she wore seven years ago–the Zara jacket with ‘I don’t care, do you?’ slogan.