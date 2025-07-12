‘Fake Melania Has Risen’ — Internet Erupts with Bizarre Conspiracy Theory During First Lady’s Texas Visit After Floods

President Trump visited flood stricken central Texas with Melania Trump to survey the area and offer condolences to the grieving families. Many fans are convinced that this was not real Melania by his side but her doppelganger. This isn’t the first time that fans have assumed it to be her body double at a public or political event.

For instance, many assumed it to be fake Melania at Pope Francis’ funeral at the Vatican. Moreover, when she wears different outfits than what she’s expected to wear, people speculate if that’s real Melania. This time she was seen in a casual tan blazer, army green jeans, and comfortable Chuck Taylors shoes.

Usually, she is seen dressed up with hair and make-up done and completing the look with heels. While visiting the flood-stricken area, she knew she had to survey the site and walk a lot, so she opted for a casual look. After all, it wasn’t a red carpet or formal event. She also added a pair of black shades that went well with her plain black t-shirt.

She was photographed waving hand while holding Trump’s hand who was in a suit. Melania, in such a casual manner, made everyone question if she was real or fake. One user wrote it’s definitely fake Melania given the choice of her outfit. Since it’s hot in Texas, people wondered why would she layer so many clothes!

FLOTUS Melania Trump shakes hands with first responders in Kerrville, Texas. GOD BLESS OUR FIRST RESPONDERS 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RCcvqmwK3k — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) July 11, 2025

Another user noted that everything is fake in Trump’s world. The third user commented, “Fake Melania has risen.” The fake Melania allegations first came in 2017 when people spotted odd behaviors of motionless Melania at a public event. There were some rumors about her height and body language being different too.

So people have conspiracy theories that they have a fake version of her when she doesn’t want to accompany Donald to public events. Some users noted she never wears flat shoes and casual clothes, so that has to be her doppelganger. Despite so many theories and rumors, news channels have debunked these theories.

Moreover, there are videos of Melania Trump speaking to the flood victims and offering sympathy to the families. So that’s definitely her. A Secret Service agent also clarifies that they don’t use body doubles. One of her lead agents resembles her but is shorter.

The last time Melania was in Texas was when she visited a migrant children’s shelter in McAllen in 2018 and wore her “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO YOU?” jacket. You think those grieving families have any interest in what a former hooker has to say? pic.twitter.com/3RJahjr2kT — Flying By My Nuts💙 (@JohnMoody390969) July 12, 2025

Besides, her outfit is casual and has a certain resemblance to her “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket that she put on to visit the US-Mexico border. This similar outfit comes seven years after that controversial choice.

Many are thinking if she has the same sentiment even now channeling into the outfit or she’s simply not the real Melania. Seven years back she wore the infamous Zara olive jacket with the controversial slogan.

Melania Trump wore a jacket that literally says “I really don’t care. Do u?” on her way to visit a child detention center in Texas. She reportedly changed outfits after she got off the plane. pic.twitter.com/3yUuroFNPb — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) June 21, 2018

According to many, the jacket was tasteless and led to a lot of outrage. However, during that time, her spokeswoman clarified that it’s just a jacket without any hidden meaning, and she does care. As per Democrats and lawmakers, her jacket was tone deaf and insensitive. Melania did speak about her jacket in 2024 memoir stating it was to make a pushback statement against the media’s false narrative. At least this time there are no slogans on her jacket.