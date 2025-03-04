Melania Trump Has Found Love in Menswear—Here’s Why It’s Not A Random Switch

Ever since her husband’s second term began, Melania Trump has been spotted in men’s clothing during her public appearances. Right from her official portrait as First Lady up until her most recent appearance at Capitol Hill for a roundtable addressing the Take It Down Act, her fashion choices have been masculine.

But before we get to the transition in her fashion choices, here’s a quick rundown of her attires during her public/official appearances as the First Lady.

Melania Trump, for her official White House portrait, opted to wear a satin suit jacket, a white blouse (with a few buttons undone), a cummerbund, and pleated pants. To top it off, she was seen making a power stance against a table in the portrait.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus)

For the 2025 National Governors Association Dinner at the White House, Melania went with a black suit jacket, a white tuxedo blouse with a sharp collar, and skinny, ankle-length dress pants. She paired the outfit with her signature pointed pumps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus)

Her most recent appearance at Capitol Hill, on Monday, saw Melania Trump yet again in menswear. This time, the First Lady was sporting a three-piece tan suit, a white button-down top, a black tie, and matching pumps.

Big props to Melania Trump for standing up for victims with the Take It Down Act! Fighting deepfake revenge porn and protecting online privacy is a total power move. Let’s get this passed! #MelaniaTrump #TakeItDownAct #DeepfakeAwareness #OnlinePrivacy #WomenEmpowerment… pic.twitter.com/JqR0nRnvcS — Lerenzo_X 🇺🇲🫡 (@Lerenzo_X) March 4, 2025

These 3 instances seem to hint at the possibility of Melania Trump choosing menswear as her signature style, at least for her role as the First Lady. It comes in stark contrast to her first stint as the FLOTUS, as she was seen in more feminine outfits, for lack of a better term.

During her initial round as the First Lady, Melania was mostly seen in skirt-and-blouse sets, gowns, and midi dresses, during her public/official appearances.

For her official portrait during her first term, Melania Trump wore a black suit with a matching black blouse, but her accessories were feminine, as she wore two diamond rings and a sequined neck scarf.

Melania was seen in a black sleeveless, form-fitting, gown at the National Governors Association Dinner. The dress was covered in shimmery sequins and she went with minimal accessories.

Do we have the best @POTUS and @FLOTUS or what? President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at this evenings Governors’ Ball. Very classy. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/ubSoBAQhWG — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 26, 2018

While she has yet to divulge any details about the reason behind the stark shift in her fashion choices, it looks like Melania has figured out the effects of power dressing, much like Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris.