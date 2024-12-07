Melania Trump Had A Blunt Four-Word Response to Donald's Disturbing Comment About Her Breasts

Melania Trump recently addressed Donald Trump's controversial comment about her breasts with a succinct response. Her statement came during an interview, where she revisited the fallout from the former president’s remarks during an infamous appearance on Howard Stern's radio show. During the 1999 interview, Stern asked Donald about his then-girlfriend, Melania “If she were in a horrific car accident, would you still stay with her?” Donald responded with a jaw-dropping remark: “How do the breasts look?” Melania, when asked later about the comment, expressed her initial disbelief, saying, “Unbelievable,” before playing down the controversy with a composed reaction. She dismissed the backlash by stating "men will be men.”

Get to know them. Hit image for a short clip of Melania Trump & Donald on the Howard Stern show. YouTube has more: pic.twitter.com/rGIFEkUTXa — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) November 3, 2016

In another part of the 1999 interview, Stern actually spoke to Melania to the phone, referring to her as 'that broad in [Donald's] bed.' When she joined the conversation, Stern immediately launched into explicit questions about her looks and personal life. Melania laughed off questions about her attire, responding, “Uh, not much,” and coyly admitting, “Almost,” when asked if she was nude.

According to Mother Jones, the conversation became increasingly sexualized as Stern probed into their intimacy, with Melania sharing that they were together 'even more' than daily. Donald’s participation in this exchange, which included describing Melania as 'a thing of beauty' and joking about public displays of affection, drew criticism even at the time.

Melania has since downplayed the episode, explaining that she chooses to focus on the bigger picture rather than isolated moments. Despite the scrutiny, Melania has often defended her approach to public life, maintaining that her role is more substantial than it appears. "I’m very involved at home," she clarified. She frequently provides advice and insights to her husband, acting as a steady presence in his otherwise tumultuous public career. She portrayed herself as someone who challenges her husband regularly. "I give a lot of advice to my husband and tell him how it is and how I see it," she said.

Reflecting on the broader public perception, Melania stated that her marriage to Donald required her to develop resilience. "When you walk into a room, people know you for who you are, or they judge you based on what they think they know," she said. Highlighting her independence, she added, "I’m not shy. I know what I want, and I’m selective," as reported by Irish Star.

Melania also recalled how her prior modeling career prepared her for handling difficult situations, including moments where she faced inappropriate advances. "You need to be a strong person. For me, it was no way," she explained, emphasizing her personal boundaries. Her reflections also touched on the evolving dynamics of their marriage. In a separate interview, Melania disclosed that Donald has specific 'standards' for their relationship, describing his expectations as rooted in 'old-fashioned' values.