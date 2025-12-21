“Here We Go Again”— Melania Trump Trailer Ignites Debate Over Trump Marriage

In the opening of the trailer for Melania, second-time first lady Melania Trump‘s forthcoming documentary, something unexpected happens. She looks straight into the camera and actually says, “Here we go again.” And of course, social media users were quick to speculate about her famously awkward marriage to President Donald Trump.

This trailer was released on December 17 and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the days leading up to Trump’s 2025 inauguration. The film will be released theatrically on January 30, 2026, and is licensed by Amazon via a reported $40 million deal.

The teaser looks dramatic, though we see Melania Trump in the Capitol Rotunda wearing a wide-brimmed blue hat. There are several fast-paced shots of the first lady doing her job and living her life against the backdrop of the White House, Mar-a-Lago, and Trump Tower, among other places. The score even echoes The Godfather, adding an air of complicated family dynamics.

The trailer for the MELANIA documentary is here and it includes:

– Melania turning her head slightly

– Melania counting the millions she was paid to make the movie

– Melania’s body double holding Trump’s hand

– A TUMS-13 rating, since the film causes nausea pic.twitter.com/E1YVqMsQCK — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) December 17, 2025

In one scene, we see Donald Trump preparing for a speech in which he declares that his legacy will be that of a “peacemaker.” That’s when Melania Trump chimes in, “Peacemaker and unifier.” It doesn’t appear to be an argument. But many have been speculating, as many have noted, that their partnership feels more ceremonial than personal, let alone romantic.

The most talked-about moment comes when Trump excitedly asks as he asks his wife, “Did you watch it?!” She replies: I did not. I will see it on the news.” The moment left many viewers raising eyebrows. Critics suggest the trailer may have unintentionally put their strained dynamic front and center for viewers to dissect. We also see Melania Trump refer to her husband as “Mr. President” in the trailer—but after more than 20 years of marriage, that choice struck some as unusual. It evokes memories of their famously awkward inaugural dance.

At the White House Congressional Ball on December 11, 2025, Donald Trump appeared unfamiliar with the details of Melania Trump’s upcoming initiatives or what she had announced about them. He admitted he had only just heard about the plans and did not know exactly what she was doing, though he said he was sure it would be “great for children.” That reaction raised eyebrows.

First Lady Melania Trump teases 2026 legislative initiative, with President Trump chiming in, saying, “I don’t know what it is she’s doing, but I know it’s going to be great for children.” pic.twitter.com/oVmrual2ST — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 12, 2025

Online, reactions to the trailer have been predictably divided. Supporters praised Melania and teased that the film would be “incredible.” Those supporters include the White House Rapid Response X account, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Lauren Boebert, and even recently pardoned former congressman George Santos, of all people.

Meanwhile, critics such as political strategist Chris D. Jackson are calling the project a continuation of “the grift.” One joke circulating online is that this will be “the first movie to sell 0 tickets.”

Then again, Melania promised us access, not affection. Right?

NEXT UP: Melania Trump’s Edited Video Makes Trump Look Frail and Weak