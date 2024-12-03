Melania Trump Could Be Taking Inspiration From Michelle Obama In A Way No One Saw Coming

Since her 1990s debut with Donald Trump, Melania Trump has captured the attention of the world with her fashion journey, replicating the sleek, high-glam look of a model at her peak. However, many American designers have avoided any connections to her to stay away from her husband's political world. In a major twist, Hervé Pierre, her former stylist, dropped a startling claim that Melania often drew inspiration from former First Lady Michelle Obama—an unexpected revelation as she hasn't been on good terms with her.

Melania Trump in the Blue Room of the White House on February 10, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Mark Wilson)

In 2017, Melania turned heads in Florida by stepping out in a pair of Converse sneakers—a casual choice that felt oddly familiar. Just a year prior, Michelle had rocked the same iconic sneakers during the White House Easter Egg Roll. The parallels don’t stop there. Looking ahead, Melania may occasionally copy Michelle’s style again to resonate with the public. As reported by Irish Star, Pierre earlier commented on Michelle's fashion and said, “Michelle Obama’s fashion sense is all about authenticity and confidence. Her looks resonate with women across the country, making her an inspirational figure not just for what she wears, but for what it represents."

In another departure from her usual high-fashion image, Melania was spotted in 2017 trading luxury for relatability. She was seen sporting a pink gingham J.Crew shirt, matching J-Brand pants, and Manolo Blahnik flats on a flight from Camp David to D.C. The choice was very modest by her standards and echoed a signature move of her predecessor Michelle, who was often praised for her J.Crew ensembles during her time in the White House. As reported by Vanity Fair, it seemed Melania might be borrowing a page from Michelle's fashion playbook—perhaps to stock up on some much-needed public goodwill.

Meanwhile, Pierre also looked into the relationship between fashion and bipartisanship in an interview with Women's Wear Daily. He shared a fascinating anecdote about how Michelle attended a state dinner in 2014 wearing a gorgeous gown that had originally belonged to Carolina Herrera and had been crafted by Pierre himself. He added, "I understand that sometimes you can send a political message with a dress but for a collection or a brand? Look at Michael Kors. He did the cover of Vogue in February. And the First Lady [Melania] wore Michael Kors many times." Despite her insistence that she wants to be judged on her deeds rather than her clothing, Melania's design choices continue to draw constant public scrutiny. Fans are always looking for subtle clues and hidden meanings behind her fashion choices.

Melania's clothing choices have generated a lot of controversy, with many critics labeling them out of touch and inappropriate. Similar to Donald's unique approach to politics, her fashion sense departs from the standard of First Lady attire, unlike those of her predecessors. As reported by Forbes, Melania seems determined to go against all expectations and not follow traditional standards. It's difficult to believe she makes the fashion choices without any intention considering the influence they have, particularly in public.