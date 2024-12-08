Melania Trump Confessed Donald Wanted a Wife Who ‘Knew Her Place’ in Resurfaced 2005 Interview

Melania Trump’s resurfaced remarks about her husband, Donald Trump’s expectations for his wife, including that she 'knew her place,' have reignited discussions about their relationship dynamics as they prepare to return to the White House. The interview originally aired in 2005 on Larry King Live, offered an unusually candid glimpse into the early days of their marriage. The couple, who wed that year, spoke openly about their relationship. At the time, Donald was a powerful real estate mogul in New York and had clear expectations of his life partner, as reiterated by Melania.

According to the Irish Star, Melania admitted that Donald had specific 'demands before getting married.' "I knew what I was getting into," she explained during the interview. “Donald has his demands, but I knew this before I said ‘I do.’” She elaborated, “He values loyalty, respect, and he has high expectations. There were things he expected from me, and I respected that. Donald wanted a wife who would stand by his side but knew her place.”

When King pressed her on whether Donald was controlling, Melania refuted the claim but acknowledged his perfectionist tendencies. “I don’t think so. Maybe he makes demands in his business because he needs to… but not at home. We are very equal in the relationship,” she responded. She further emphasized, “To marry a man like Donald, you need to know who you are. And you need to be very strong and smart, and he needs to know that he can rely on me sometimes.”

Melania’s role in the Trump family has always been a blend of traditional and modern. In the 2005 interview, she emphasized that she and Donald wanted children despite his four older children from previous relationships. Donald himself remarked on her parenting potential, saying, “I know Melania, I’m not going to be doing the diapers. I’m not going to be making the food. I may never even see the kid. She would be an unbelievable mother.”

The interview, which has been circulating widely online, comes as Melania takes on her role as First Lady once again. With their son Barron Trump now attending New York University and splitting time between New York and Florida, Melania is reportedly planning to approach her duties on 'her terms,' according to Daily Mail. A source at Mar-a-Lago reported that she will divide her time between Florida, Washington D.C., and New York.

Besides this, Melania has often expressed a desire to step back from the public eye. A source told The Express, "She told those close to her she had no desire to return and instead focused first and foremost on being there for their son, Barron." The source also noted that with Barron at university, Melania has more time but she has no desire to utilize that time in Washington.