Johnny Depp’s Attorney Camille Vasquez Reveals the Truth About Their Relationship: "I Think He's..."

Johnny Depp has a history of high-profile romances with A-list women, however, there was a strange rumor doing the rounds that he was seeing his lawyer. It was famously reported that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was involved with his then-attorney Camille Vasquez. Recently, Vasquez cleared the rumors while appearing on Extra TV for an exclusive interview. According to the Daily Mail, the 40-year-old attorney addressed their relationship status that fanned many theories in 2022, almost two years after she was instrumental in winning a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard. "I would never," she confessed. "Let me just go on the record here. Never dated Johnny Depp. Never would date Johnny Depp. I think he’s a lovely person… He’s not my type," she added.

Vasquez, who became well-known because of the case, noted that her first interactions with Depp showed how drastically different their viewpoints were. "I remember maybe after 30 [or] 40 minutes of speaking with him, I remember having an out-of-body experience and looking at him and thinking, 'He views the world so differently than I do."' She went on to explain, "Like, he definitely uses a different part of his brain, he’s such an artist." As per Entertainment Weekly, Vasquez said she first learned about the rumors from her parents. The attorney revealed that her parents trusted her but knew that people were becoming suspicious.

Johnny Depp at Fairfax County Circuit Court on May 19, 2022, in Virginia. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Cliff Owen)

Billy Bush, the host, then asked the lawyer if she had seen any of Depp's popular films. Vasquez admitted that she wasn't a fan of his work, "Admittedly, never seen him, really, in any film," Vasquez said. "Maybe Chocolat?" She also recalled not watching the famous Pirates film franchise. The jury agreed with Depp that Heard had defamed him following a televised trial. After they came to a compromise in December 2022, she decided not to pursue the appeal. Nevertheless, Vasquez said that she had kept in touch with her former client through a group text message.

EXCLUSIVE: @GayleKing sits down with attorney Camille Vasquez, who represented Johnny Depp in his defamation trial win against ex-wife Amber Heard, for her first interview since Heard filed a motion to appeal. pic.twitter.com/uf3Rqrn3vH — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 27, 2022

According to Newsweek, Vasquez earned a bachelor's degree in arts, communications, and political science from the University of Southern California in 2006. Before becoming an associate at her present firm, Brown Rudnick LLP, she worked at a law firm while attending Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles from 2007 to 2010. After seeing numerous flirtatious exchanges between Depp and Vasquez during the trial, such as whispering in one other's ears, laughing together, and exchanging sly grins, many fans began to question whether the two had grown closer.

But according to body language expert Judi James, their passionate moments together were probably not the result of a covert affair but rather were all a part of a scheme to portray Depp as a "romantic hero." In June 2022 Vasquez found the rumors 'unethical' and clarified her point to People, "I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny," she concluded.