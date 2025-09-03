Melania Trump Complains About One White House Rule – Even Donald Trump Can’t Help It

First Lady Melania Trump is apparantly frustrated over one thing at the White House. Her 79-year-old husband, Donald Trump, didn’t hesitate to make Melania’s thoughts public during a recent interaction with the press.

On Tuesday, September 2, as President Donald Trump spoke to the press in the Oval Office, he was shown a viral social media clip in which a mysterious bag was being tossed out of the second-floor window of the White House. Instagram page Washingtonian Probs wrote that the video was submitted anonymously while adding, “One of our community members noticed some things being thrown out of one of The White House’s windows today. Doing some deep Sunday cleaning?”

The White House earlier clarified that the video showed a contractor doing routine maintenance while the President was away. However, when Trump was shown the viral video, his reaction was completely different.

“No, that’s probably AI-generated,” Trump said. He further explained, “Actually, you can’t open the windows, you know why? They’re all heavily armored and bulletproof.”

Vice President JD Vance, who stood behind Trump, nodded in agreement. Donald Trump further added that he has never seen a window open at the White House and went on to admit that even his wife, Melania, often complains about the same.

Melania, who has been noticeably absent from the White House during Trump’s second term, told Trump, “Love to have a little fresh air come in.” But he told her that she can’t do so because they are bulletproof.

Melania isn’t the only one who is frustrated by the fact that White House windows don’t open. Former First Lady Michelle Obama has also spoken about the same issue. During an appearance on a talk show in 2015, she talked about things she is looking forward to after leaving the White House.

“I want to do little things, like, you know, open a window,” Michelle Obama said.

Though Trump dismissed the video by calling it AI-generated, netizens already had a field day making bizarre speculations about what the object could be!

Jokes aside, Melania’s frustration is understandable. It could also be one of the many reasons why she doesn’t prefer to stay at the White House any longer.