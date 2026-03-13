Melania Trump Calls Herself a ‘Visionary’ in Women’s History Month Speech

A video of Melania Trump praising herself for being a ‘visionary’ has gone viral, and many on the internet are divided over it.

The White House celebrated Women’s History Month with an event on Thursday. It marked one of the very first public appearances of Donald Trump, 12 days after he launched attacks in Iran, according to The Hill.

During the event, Melania made a series of comments that mostly celebrated personal achievements and milestones.

She stated, “As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight, but rather take shape after a long and sometimes challenging process. Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain a laser focus. In solitude, my creative mind dances, filling my imagination with originality.”

“The strength of America is closely tied to the role women play in shaping their children’s character, education, & morals. The values cultivated within our communities shape the voice & vision of our next generation.”@FLOTUS speaks at the Women’s History Month Celebration.❤️ pic.twitter.com/6fTPNLQsuz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 12, 2026

The First Lady talked about her film, Melania, and discussed her part in its production. “I shaped its creative direction, served as a producer, managed post-production, and activated the marketing campaign,” she claimed.

“Curiosity is a core value that keeps me ahead of the curve…This unrestricted mindset has led me to build across very different sectors: fashion, digital assets, publishing, accessories, skincare, commercial television, and of course, filmmaking,” she further added.

The First Lady also urged other women to “be courageous and take risks.”

She even stressed the importance of working, mentioning, “Attention to detail, demanding schedules and multitasking are everyday realities when building toward success. The principle resonates across all my roles, as a mother, humanitarian, philanthropist and entrepreneur.”

After her speech, Melania introduced her husband, who then went on to give his own statement. He asserted, “And now the Trump administration is working every single day to make America better, safer, and more prosperous for women and men. But much more importantly for women. And they are really the inspiration.”

Melania Trump glazes herself: “As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight. Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain a laser focus.” pic.twitter.com/KhkF1s7hzm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2026

On social media, the reaction to Melania Trump’s comments has been mixed.

One X user wrote, “Megalomania is catching. Melania now sees herself as a visionary… What, please, has she foreseen, foretold ? The self-importance of the Trump family is a phenomenon that needs to be studied, like a new disease.”

However, there were also some who actively praised her. One such supporter lauded her for being a good mother, “If she hasn’t received a mother of the year award of some form, she’s being discriminated against because of wealth. I’m older than her and almost wish she was my mother!!!”