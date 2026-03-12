Melania Calls Herself a “Visionary,” Recalls her Journey at Women’s History Month Event

An event was held at the White House to celebrate Women’s History Month, where President Donald Trump spoke, thanking the women in attendance at the event, including First Lady Melania Trump, Second Lady Usha Vance and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. In her speech, Melania called herself “visionary” describing her journey to success.

President Donald Trump also spoke of the “incredible women” throughout America’s history, saying, “And now the Trump administration is working every single day to make America better, safer, and more prosperous for women and men. But much more importantly for women. And they are really the inspiration.”

"The strength of America is closely tied to the role women play in shaping their children's character, education, & morals. The values cultivated within our communities shape the voice & vision of our next generation."

First Lady Melania Trump addressed the women of America and the role they play in life, saying, “The strength of America is closely tied to the role women play in shaping their children’s character, education and morals.”

“The values cultivated within our communities shape the voice and vision of our next generation,” Melania added. “A woman’s influence strengthens our democracy, capital markets and time tested business institutions.”

The First Lady spoke of how women across the country are finding ways to balance their lives and families. “Across the country today, women are finding unique ways to balance career, ambition and family. We all know these incredible women. They dominate America’s workforce now more than ever before,” she said, before saying how this can take some time to come to fruition.

“As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight, but rather take shape after a long and sometimes challenging process.” Trump added. “Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain a laser focus. In solitude, my creative mind dances, filling my imagination with originality.”

The First Lady closed her address, explaining, “Attention to detail, demanding schedules and multitasking are everyday realities when building toward success. The principle resonates across all my roles, as a mother, humanitarian, philanthropist and entrepreneur.”

The Winter Olympics were held recently in Milan, Italy, and US Olympic Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries attended and spoke at the event. She then gave the president her Olympic Order of Ikkos medal.

U.S. Olympic Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries speaks at the White House Women's History Month event, gives President Trump her Olympic Order of Ikkos medal:

“I want to recognize the support and the impact you’ve had on women’s sports throughout the olympic movement, specifically standing up to keep biological women in women’s sports, to keep the field of play safe, and allow for fair competition,” Humphries said.

“Furthermore, because your policies are creating greater access to IVF, so families like mine can continue to grow as I look to [expand] my family again,” she added.

President Trump is joined by First Lady Melania Trump as he signs a Proclamation for Women's History Month

To close off the event, President Trump joined First Lady Melania Trump, as he signed a Proclamation for Women’s History Month.