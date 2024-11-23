Melania Trump Breaks Her Silence On One Major Thing the Public Gets Wrong About Her

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are preparing to return to the White House, this time as the 47th President and First Lady following his win in the 2024 presidential election. Despite Melania’s absence from the campaign trail, speculation about her has been rampant. It has now been revealed that she feels the media has misrepresented her. She recently addressed some of these misconceptions in an interview, admitting that she is conscious of how the public views her as she assumes the role of First Lady once more.

Melania Trump at the U.S. Department of Justice on March 6, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer)

In the interview, Mickey Rapkin of DuJour Magazine asked Melania about the misconceptions the public holds about her. She responded to this and said, "That I'm shy. I’m not shy. I know what I want, and I’m selective." During the election campaign, Melania frequently skipped her husband's side at rallies and public gatherings, drawing criticism for her seeming lack of participation. Melania said, "I am very involved at home." As reported by the Irish Star, she explained that she wasn’t idle during the campaign but was playing a key role by offering guidance to the Republican nominee.

She further said, “I give a lot of advice to my husband and tell him how it is and how I see it. I’m not backing off. I tell him the truth.” She also revealed, “After a speech, the kids are calling me—Ivanka, [his] sons—saying, ‘Call dad and tell him this and that. He’s listening to you.'" However, throughout the interview, Melania consistently described herself as a strongly independent individual. Even before her relationship with Donald, she was no stranger to being in the spotlight. This wasn’t the first time she had tackled the rumors surrounding her either.

Following her husband's arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom last year, Melania addressed the rumors that have been circulating about her. Even though she frequently accompanied Donald at public gatherings, she was conspicuously absent when he entered a not-guilty plea to 34 charges of falsifying business records in connection with a purported hush money payment made during his 2016 campaign. Although Melania didn't specifically mention the claims, Newsweek reported that she advised people to be cautious and use good judgment when reading news reports about her that are based on anonymous sources.

Meanwhile, recently, rumors have also suggested that Melania may not move to the White House full-time during her second term as First Lady, This proves her desire to challenge the tradition as she returns to the public eye. As reported by CNN, she might divide her time between Palm Beach, Florida, and New York City for the majority of the next four years. She will continue to actively participate in significant events, though, and she will continue to prioritize her unique platform as First Lady. This is similar to her decision to postpone moving to Washington following the 2016 election and move into the White House until a few months after the inauguration.