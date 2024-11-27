Melania Trump Allegedly Didn't Like Kimberly Guilfoyle ‘Profiting Off Her Husband’: "She Was Always..."

Melania Trump’s time in the White House continues to draw attention, with fresh revelations shedding light on the dynamics within the Trump family. Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has offered a closer look into the relationships between Melania and those around her during Donald Trump’s presidency. According to Grisham, Melania had a particular disdain for Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, when it came to mixing business with family matters.

Melania Trump delivers remarks during a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives on December 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)

In an interview, Grisham described Melania as a protective wife. “She was always very protective of who was around her husband,” Grisham explained. Grisham further explained that "Melania valued honesty from her husband’s advisers, preferring those who told Donald the truth, even if it was something he didn’t want to hear." This sentiment, however, was at odds with what Melania perceived in some of her family’s associates, including Guilfoyle.

There is no one like Melania.



She knows what her husbands true intent is and says it perfectly: “ He is really a family man… he loves this country”



Trump and MAGA are on the right side of history. We are going to save America. pic.twitter.com/yBW2gofiOF — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 26, 2024

Grisham highlighted that Melania took issue with people who appeared to be 'people profiting off of her husband, or her family,' as per SheKnows. This belief directly impacted how Melania felt about Guilfoyle’s actions, particularly when it came to one high-profile incident. Guilfoyle reportedly received a $60,000 fee for delivering a brief introduction at the 'Stop the Steal' rally held on the Ellipse preceding the US Capitol riot, according to CNN.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren says the 1/6 Committee has evidence that Trump and his family were paid from donations based on the big lie. Lofgren tells Jake Tapper that Kimberly Guilfoyle was paid $60,000 to introduce Trump at the 1/6 rally. pic.twitter.com/rGWTKyUJDA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 13, 2022

The payment, for a speech lasting under three minutes on January 6, 2021, was made by Turning Point Action, a conservative organization supporting Donald, according to multiple sources familiar with the arrangement. “When you consider how much Jason Miller has made off of the Trump family, or, you know, Kimberly Guilfoyle demanded $60,000 just to introduce the president the day of the rally, it was things like that that bothered her,” Grisham noted, talking about the payment.

Did Kimberly Guilfoyle deserve $60k for her two-minute speech on January 6th? pic.twitter.com/0GrWx5zm7i — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 15, 2022

The $60,000 payment also became a subject of scrutiny during the House Select Committee’s investigation into the events of January 6. Representative Zoe Lofgren, a member of the committee, described the payment as 'a grift' during an appearance on CNN last year. Lofgren said, “You know, we’re a legislative committee. So that’s, that’s for somebody else to decide. But for example, we know that Guilfoyle was paid for the introduction she gave at the speech. I’m not saying it’s a crime, but I think it’s a grift."

Reports of strained relationships in the clan have swirled for years, with Guilfoyle reportedly struggling to integrate fully into the close-knit family dynamic. For instance, Donald is said to have found Guilfoyle 'annoying' and frequently expressed frustration over her career decisions, which he felt leveraged her association with the Trump family, according to The List. Additionally, Following Donald's re-election victory, Kai shared celebratory family photos and videos on social media, notably excluding Guilfoyle from key moments. In her social media post captioned 'the whole squad,' Donald, his children, their partners, and even Elon Musk, were featured but Guilfoyle was not seen anywhere.