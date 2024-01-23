Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Strained Relationship Was Palpable at Son Saint's Sports Event

In a scene laden with palpable tension, Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, engaged in a visible stare-down while supporting their son, Saint West, at his basketball game in Los Angeles, California. The strained atmosphere between the former power couple was unmistakable during the sports event, where both parents attended separately to support their son, Saint, who is now 8 years old.

Despite their apparent efforts to maintain a low profile and not overshadow their children's moments in the spotlight, the underlying unease between Kim, 43, and Kanye, 46, was evident. Caught by the paparazzi during the game per Marca, there were instances capturing a short and awkward interaction of the estranged pair, though the specifics of their conversation remain undisclosed. ​

Although they sat in the same row, they chose seats several spaces apart, and any communication seemed minimal. When seated together, their attention was absorbed by their respective cellphones, diverting focus away from each other and the game. Throughout the game, the Kardashians star exhibited a cordial demeanor as she interacted with her ex husband, with their daughter, Chicago, 6, standing between them. West, facing away from the camera and sporting a black T-shirt, remained somewhat detached during the event.

The duo finalized their divorce in 2022 after a seven-year relationship, with Kardashian filing for divorce a year earlier. Since the separation, the former couple has adopted a co-parenting arrangement, gathering only for events related to their children. Their initial meeting was through singer Brandy, a close friend of Kardashian's and the sister of her ex-boyfriend, Ray J. Kardashian recalled the beginning of their friendship, stating, "He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend. I vividly remember hanging out with him, and then they did a video together, so I'd see him a few times."

In a frank interview with the Angie Martinez podcast IRL in December 2022, the reality star openly addressed the difficulties of co-parenting with her ex-husband, bluntly describing it as "f***ing hard." Nevertheless, despite the complexities of their personal dynamics, the former couple remains committed to prioritizing their roles as parents, navigating the challenges, and jointly supporting their children's endeavors. The images from Saint's basketball game capture a snapshot of their post-divorce relationship, revealing a complex blend of coexistence and separation in the public eye.

Previously, Kardashian experienced a deeply emotional moment in a recent episode, as reported by The Sun. In a poignant episode, her emotional breakdown unfolded as she revisited her past with the rapper, West. The highly-anticipated debut of The Kardashians on Hulu delivered its expected dose of drama, but viewers were taken aback by the raw and emotional revelation from her. The future lawyer and entrepreneur, and mother of four, openly expressed the toll of enduring hurtful and uncouth remarks from her former husband.

