Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes mostly remained silent about the pressing issue back home. On Monday night he briefly stated that his father was “doing good” after his arrest for driving while intoxicated. “It’s a family matter, so I’ll keep it to the family,” Mahomes said at Super Bowl opening night. “That’s all I have to say.” A police affidavit obtained by The New York Post states that Patrick Mahomes Sr. struggled in repeated sobriety tests while driving and had an open 16-ounce beer when he was arrested.

Sr. Mahomes, whose son will start at quarterback for the Chiefs against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, allegedly responded to questions about why he was drinking and driving by saying that he "had a few beers while watching a game at a local bar."For Mahomes, a former MLB pitcher who was once a member of the Mets, it was his third DWI.

Per police records, he was also cited in 2008 and 2019. Texas law stipulates that a third DWI conviction carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

In addition to agreeing to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Sr.Mahomes exhibited four indicators of drunkenness during the Walk and Turn test, five on the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus eye test, and two during the One Leg Stand test, according to the police.“Based on the totality of the circumstances,” the arresting officer wrote, “I believed Patrick was impaired to a perceptible degree while operating a motor vehicle in a public place.” Police claim that after observing the former MLB pitcher's car traveling more slowly than other vehicles in the vicinity during a regular patrol, they checked the vehicle's registration and found that it expired in 2022.

Meanwhle, Jr. Mahomes appeared upbeat about the Kansas City Chiefs performance in the upcoming game, “You always have nerves going into the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said during the opening night. “You have to embrace those nerves. Now it's about going out and playing the game.” “I'm not even close to halfway, so I haven't put a lot of thought into it,” he further said. “Your goal is to be the best player you can be, and I know I'm blessed to have a lot of great players around me. So right now, I'm going to do whatever I can to beat a great 49ers team and get that third ring. If you ask me that question in 15 years, I'll see if I can get close to seven, but seven seems like a long way away still.” “We've been dealing with adversity,” Mahomes concluded. “It's great seeing how the guys responded. That's the reason why we're here.”

As per NBC Chicago, it would also be Mahomes' third Super Bowl victory, which would tie him with Troy Aikman for fourth place all-time among quarterbacks. Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana, on the other hand, have won four titles each.