Melania Trump Accidently Reveals How She Truly Feels About Donald’s Bizarre Dance Moves: "I Don’t..."

Melania Trump has always kept a poised and reserved public image, rarely delving into the quirks of her famously larger-than-life husband, Donald Trump. However, in a rare moment in a recent interview on Fox & Friends, the former First Lady shared her unfiltered thoughts on Trump’s now-viral dance moves. While she maintained her signature grace, her comments revealed a mix of amusement and subtle disapproval. When asked about her husband’s odd and meme-worthy dance moves, Melania described it as 'very special and unique,' laughing as she acknowledged, "...I think a lot of people are copying it and everybody has fun with it."

But when pressed further, she clarified that she doesn’t join in on the fun. She admitted, “No, I don’t dance that way.” Melania’s playful disapproval didn’t stop there. When asked if she ever offered her husband tips to refine his moves, she chuckled and shook her head. She revealed that Donald had come up with it all on his own. The ‘Trump Dance,’ characterized by an awkward sway of the hips and rhythmic arm movements, has become a staple at his rallies and campaign events, as noted by The List. The dance style seems to have transcended the political stage, with athletes and celebrities imitating them in celebration. San Francisco 49ers player Nick Bosa was the first to mimic it during a victory celebration.

It wasn’t long before others followed the trend including UFC fighter Jon Jones, NFL stars Za’Darius Smith and Calvin Ridley, and even soccer player Christian Pulisic. British golfer Charley Hull also joined the trend, flaunting her Trump-inspired moves during a tournament, as reported by Forbes. Susan Schreiner (technology industry analyst) remarked, "Although the 'Trump Dance' went viral on social media with NFL players and LPGA Tour star, Charley Hull, it is too soon to draw conclusions from these actions. The reactions at several more games or instances need to be observed to determine whether it is his supporters openly expressing themselves, others mocking him, or a sign of the country coming together."

The Fox & Friends interview wasn’t solely about dance moves; it was also an opportunity for Melania to flaunt her entrepreneurial side. She promoted a collection of holiday ornaments, jewelry, and a scaled-down edition of her memoir as perfect stocking stuffers. Proceeds from the sales, she noted, support her 'Be Best' initiative, which focuses on children’s well-being and attacking cyberbullying. Among the items highlighted was a gold-plated 'Lady Liberty' necklace inspired by her modeling days in Paris, priced at $600.

Melania claimed she personally designed the pieces, calling them 'very special.' Co-host Steve Doocy also exclaimed, “It turns out your book is on the New York Times best-seller list. It’s also a fantastic last-minute gift...It must be very gratifying that so many people want to know more about you.”