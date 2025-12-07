Melania and Donald Trump’s Fake PDA Moment After Thanksgiving

Donald Trump and Melania Trump were seen holding hands – an intentional PDA moment caught on camera right after Thanksgiving week on November 30. The first couple spent their Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago and had just returned to the White House. They were holding hands as they walked across the South Lawn. Donald Trump also waved at the onlookers while holding the first lady’s hand.

As always, viewers weren’t too convinced by their PDA, since it often feels forced and rehearsed. Many were quick to point out the seemingly fake display of affection. Besides, Trump’s blotchy tan also caught many viewers’ eyes. Melania does not smile much around Trump; hence, it is often assumed that she is forced to be in his presence.

One X user commented under their photo, “They couldn’t look happier… said no one.” Another user commented, “Gross, look closely at his hand. I know she can’t stand holding it.”

Melania looks so gorgeous returning to the White House tonight 😍 pic.twitter.com/VSPTXFPu39 — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) November 30, 2025

Trump was spotted with huge band-aids covering his bruised hand, stirring health speculations again. Trump’s cognitive decline has also been a topic of debate. Targeting their marriage, another user commented, “What the hell is Melania doing with such an ugly failure! Must be because of his wealth.”

One user even zoomed in on Trump’s sagging skin, their hands, and Melania’s expression. In previously recorded PDA moments between Melania and Trump, the first lady is seen brushing his hand away or straight-up ignoring his attempt to hold hands.

During his second term, hand-holding does seem non-negotiable for the two. Whether Trump needs her to lean on or is simply trying to show he cares, people are never convinced about their relationship dynamics.

Netizens never forget to react to the rare PDA moments of the first couple. Some people appreciated Melania’s look, while others questioned, “It’s pitch dark—why is she wearing sunglasses?”

Since Melania was wearing sunglasses, many people revived the same rumor that had been circulating in previous months. Another user commented, “It’s fake Melania wearing sunglasses at night. Do they think we’re stupid?”

The fake Melania Trump rumors were at their peak when she attended Pope Francis’ funeral. Some people even dissect her facial expressions and height when trying to prove that they are using body doubles for the first lady. Another reason there is fake Melania speculation is because she likes to stay out of the public eye.