Melania and Donald Trump Brutally Mocked by Seth Meyers Over the Couple's Bedroom Secret

Melania Trump surprisingly revealed a bedroom secret of her life with her husband Donald Trump. The Slovenian wife of the ex-president appeared for a Fox & Friends interview to promote her memoir Melania and shared Trump wanted more children after Barron Trump. When comedian Seth Meyer heard this revelation, he left his audience amused with a brutal punch line.

The Late Night host discussed the interview, saying, "Melania Trump also said that former President Trump would have liked to have had more kids after having their son Barron." The comedian then followed with the brutal joke, "Well, don't feel bad. There's a very good chance he did," referencing Trump's many sexual encounters that surfaced in the media lately, per HuffPost.

The savage dig was in light of the former First Lady's recent remarks in her Fox interview with host Ainsley Earhardt, where she said, "I was always perfectly fine with one. And Donald was encouraging [us] to have more. And I said, like, 'I'm completely fine with one because it's [a] very busy life.' I know how busy he is... and I'm in charge of everything. So that's why. It's just perfect," as per PEOPLE.

The Republican nominee met the Slovenian model back when he was still in the middle of the divorce from his second wife Marla Maples. However, the New York Post revealed that they rekindled their romance with Melania gushing over her "handsome and strong" boyfriend Trump.

After dating for a few years, the then-real estate mogul proposed to Melania at the 2004 Met Gala and eventually tied the knot on January 22, 2005. Later that year, after a few months of being married, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. Although they wanted to have kids, Trump admitted he was "surprised by the speed" but, of course, he was "very happy."

Barron William Trump was born on March 20, 2006, and the only child of the former First Couple. Because of his mother's preference, the youngest Trump was raised in secrecy, away from the prying eyes of the media at Trump Tower in Manhattan. Melania ensured her son was saved from the scrutiny her husband succumbed to being a public figure and more so after running for the presidency.

After finishing elementary school in New York, Barron and Melania moved to Palm Beach, Florida where the teenager was enrolled in Oxbridge Academy. In May 2024, the now-18-year-old graduated and chose NYU's Stern School of Business as his college choice. His mother told the Fox host Earhardt that she raised her son as an individual and gave him the freedom to make decisions.

"I raised Barron as [his] own person and gave him his own yes and nos. I respect that. It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," said Melania.

Besides Barron, Trump is a father to four more children- Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump with his first wife Ivana and a daughter Tiffany Trump with second wife Maples.