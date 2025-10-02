Melania Accused of Following Donald Trump’s Strategy on AI Despite Renewed Body Double Rumors

President Donald Trump knew the wave of artificial intelligence would take over the world, and he was smart enough to use it tactfully to boost his political career and his administration’s efficiency. His wife, Melania Trump, is also on the list. On Wednesday, the former first lady shared an AI-generated video of herself on X (formerly Twitter), captioned “into the future.”

The short clip, originally posted by the official account of the Melania Trump-themed cryptocurrency $MELANIA, shows a glam version of what looks like Trump Tower’s interior. A digital version of Melania is formed from a pixelated cloud and strikes a pose, merging high-tech visuals with familiar surroundings.

As per The Daily Beast, while the White House authorities have not commented on the $MELANIA clip, Donald Trump’s relationship with AI trends has been creative and smooth. People might claim he’s old and unfit for office, but he’s been quite innovative with his AI posts on Truth Social, his own social media platform, which he treats like his personal diary.

For instance, one video showed AI versions of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, with Jeffries depicted in a sombrero and Schumer speaking crudely. After the expected backlash, Trump was adamant about posting another AI video of Jeffries, now surrounded by a mariachi band entirely of AI-generated Trumps.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump, known for her polished and calm nature, has previously spoken out about the risks of AI. In September, while hosting a White House AI education task force meeting, “Our future is no longer science fiction,” she said. “During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children empowering, but with watchful guidance.”

However, what was funny was that her speech sounded more like a school play than a formal speech at a Silicon Valley Summit, which she presented in front of several tech biggies like Bill Gates, Tim Cook, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Many users on X(formerly Twitter) mocked the former model right after her “robotic speech” and slammed her for allegedly using artificial inteeligence to curate it. Other users joked that she should “tell them about [A.I.-driven] drones that kill the wrong people 30% of the time.” Others added, “speaking about AI and not understanding a word she’s saying.”

Melania was also accused of using a body double during key moments of the 2024 campaign and most recently during the Trumps’ state visit to the UK last month. Yet, the irony is that Melania Trump has previously advocated against deepfake images, online scams, and using children’s identities for the benefit of technology.

She has worked to pass bills and repeatedly talked about how AI should be used to its full potential while being watchful and aware of its dark side. Therefore, we don’t think he could use AI for political propaganda. Even when Melania released her autobiography, ‘Melania’, as an audiobook in May 2025, she was optimistic about AI use and repeated the same stance she believed in.

“Creating my AI audiobook opened my eyes to the countless opportunities and challenges this new technology brings to society,” she said while announcing the challenge. “Just as America once led the world in aviation and space, we must lead in the age of AI,” she added.