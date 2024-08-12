Megyn Kelly Slammed For Insensitive Reaction To Trump Calling Kamala Harris a 'B**ch'

On Saturday, journalist Megyn Kelly reflected on an Axios article that claimed Donald Trump had secretly called Vice President Kamala Harris a 'bitch' many times. On X, Kelly penned, "She calls him a criminal sexual predator fraudster so I’m pretty sure none of us care." Her remark prompted a flurry of comments online as netizens deemed her reaction insensitive.

She calls him a criminal sexual predator fraudster so I’m pretty sure none of us care https://t.co/XYWbT1ZLpk — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 10, 2024

An X user quipped, "I guess I’m in the minority but I do care Megyn. And for the record, her statements have been proven to be factually correct. Remind me, what network are you now on? #TrumpIsWeird" Another user alluding to a 2015 controversial remark Trump made about Kelly, slammed, "Why is Megyn Kelly, who has experienced Trump's misogynistic behavior firsthand, now defending his crimes and his sexist treatment of Kamala Harris?"

She correct, he is all those things. Why would you defend the same creepy man that insulted you on live TV? You obviously have no standards! — Sandra Tow (@Rekat1) August 10, 2024

In a similar vein, a netizen added, "It feels like Trump has something on you. Did you love him when he talked about you 'bleeding out of your whatever'?" Another echoed, "Because those are facts! Didn't Trump claim you were bleeding out your 'whatever'?" As the comments continued to pour in, one chimed, "@megynkelly when he said she’s 'bleeding from wherever'...that’s not a big deal either. You convinced me of that as you pretended it never happened. And now you’ve turned into a MAGA influencer. It must be tough to root for people who don’t respect you."

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Justin Sullivan

The incident cited was a CNN call-in interview when Trump blasted the then Fox News presenter, Kelly, for being 'off base' over her questioning of his sexist views, abortion support, and bashing of Republican opponents. As reported by Time magazine, Trump told CNN's Don Lemon, "She gets out and she starts asking me all sorts of ridiculous questions. You know, you could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever. In my opinion, she was off base." His response came after a debate that year in which Kelly was one of the moderators.

I guess I’m in the minority but I do care Megyn. And for the record her statements have been proven to be factually correct. Remind me, what network are you now on? :) #TrumpIsWeird — Todd (@ToddRocklandNY) August 10, 2024

Kelly's tweet came as The New York Times reported that Trump had been privately disparaging Harris with sexist and vulgar language, which led to extensive outrage and conjecture from analysts who believe these attacks might lose him a crucial demographic. Keith Boykin, a former advisor to Bill Clinton, argued, "Trump called Kamala Harris “a bitch,” the New York Times reported today. Pretty sure that language is not going to help him win more women voters."

I wonder what the 44% of women who voted for Trump in 2020 think about him calling the first woman Vice President a "f***ing b*tch."@Women4US pic.twitter.com/o5hR4lwqqX — Jennifer Horn (@NHJennifer) August 10, 2024

Jennifer Horn, the anti-Trump The Lincoln Project co-founder, also shared a similar sentiment. She stressed, "Any presidential candidate must win a coalition of diverse support to win...gender, ethnicity, socio-economic, etc. I wonder what the 44% of women who voted for Trump in 2020 think about him calling the first woman Vice President a 'f***ing b*tch.'"