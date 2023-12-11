Megyn Kelly Says Donald Trump Has Lost His Cognitive Abilities: "It Happens When You're 77"

Donald Trump, who frequently attacks his Democrat rival, Joe Biden, for his "old" age, received the same comments from former Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly. The 53-year-old claimed the Republican candidate lost his "sharpness," challenging his cognitive abilities amid growing age.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic

Kelly told conservative commentator Glenn Beck, "There's no question that Trump has lost a step or multiple steps," per Business Insider. She continued, "He is confusing Joe Biden for Obama. I know he's now saying he intentionally did that — go back and look at the clips, it wasn't intentional."

She also highlighted the former president's forgetfulness during his campaign speeches, saying he is "repeatedly" making mistakes "confusing countries, confusing cities where he is." This was followed by Kelly making "age appropriate" remarks for Trump, which the Republican often used to attack the Democrat Biden.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

She said, "With all due respect to Trump, this is what happens when you're 77 years old," adding, "Trump seems inhuman, but he's not inhuman. He's a human. He's a man." Meanwhile, Kelly also weighed in on what the Republican party should do in case their GOP front-runner ends up in jail.

The journalist said if Trump couldn't run for the presidential race due to his mounting legal issues or gets imprisoned, his party should have an "undercard" as a precaution. She also discussed how the current and the former presidents are unsuitable for the next term as they both are "too old" and "not as fit as we would like them to be."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by J Pat Carter

She said, "Look, if it's between Trump and Biden, I don't think there's any question who's more fit and more capable." Kelly continued, "But are we really going to pretend that Donald Trump is just as vibrant and mentally sharp as he was in '16?"

As predicted, Trump was prepared to fire at her, and right after her comments, the former president took to his Truth Social platform and ranted about her remarks on his "age" and "sharpness." An annoyed politician wrote, "What the hell happened to her? She has lost whatever she once had, which wasn't very much."

Woah@megynkelly: “There’s no question Trump has lost a step — multiple steps"



“It’s happening more and more,” she says as she rattles off a list of his confused moments



“Are we really going to pretend that Donald Trump is just as vibrant and mentally sharp as he was in ‘16?” pic.twitter.com/BnOQDXUv2Q — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) December 8, 2023

Although it was unclear whether his post directly aimed at Kelly for challenging his age-related issues or her appearance at the fourth Republican primary debate on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, hosted by NewsNation as a moderator, from where Trump was missing.

Apart from Kelly, Trump's presidential competitors like Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who also took a jab at the former president. The 45-year-old challenged his mental capacities and said, "I just think that that's something that has been shown with Joe Biden. Father Time is undefeated. Donald Trump is not exempt from any of that." per CNN.

Wow, @megynkelly really bombed tonight. People are going wild on twitter! Funny to watch. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2015

Political opinions aside, Trump and Kelly's "rivalry" goes back to August 2015, the first time the two debated back and forth, reported ABC News. Kelly straightforwardly asked him, "You've called women you don't like fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals." Trump responded to her on X, formerly Twitter, "Wow, @megynkelly

really bombed tonight. People are going wild on Twitter! Funny to watch."

However, Kelly clarified neither she nor Fox News intended to start a war with Trump. "He was obviously upset. That's fine. He's running for president. So we just wanted to forge forward and try to put it behind us, not pour any more fuel on that fire."

