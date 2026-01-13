Megyn Kelly Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors, but Her High School Yearbook Photo Has Everyone Saying the Same Thing

Megyn Kelly’s old yearbook photo from 1988 has reignited the plastic surgery rumors. The Fox News host’s high school photo went viral and caused a stir among fans who found her unrecognizable compared to how she used to look.

She attended Bethlehem Central High School and appeared to look like a different person in the yearbook photo. She is seen sporting curly voluminous hair, and it looks like she’s wearing an off-shoulder black shawl or cardigan. Kelly is smiling in the photo, looking to the side, not facing the camera. Her yearbook quote reads, “Dream to be followed / Hope all the while / Live your life now with love and a smile.”

Since many noticed how different she looks, it may be harder for her to deny plastic surgery allegations. One person on social media wrote, “OMG, she looks so different. She’s not getting past those nose job rumors now.”

TV Star Megyn Kelly Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Throwback High School Yearbook Photo

Over the years, Megyn Kelly has expressed her disdain for plastic surgery and been vocal about the celebrities who have gotten work done. She has gone as far as calling it a mental illness and “a result of bizarre fads.”

She said, “I am very anti-filler, very anti-filler. It just goes wrong too often. It’s not about an objection to plastic surgery, it’s about an obsession with turning yourself into this fake version of yourself.”

She bashed Erin Moriarty, an actress on The Boys, for going under the knife. Moriarty defended herself, “How utterly misinformed, inaccurate, and clickbait-seeking people who we follow and consider to be informed is appalling.” She claimed the reason was heavy contouring, but fans claimed to notice a huge change in her facial structure, which they attributed to plastic surgery.

.@megynkelly .@megynkellyshow Who is Megyn Kelly kidding? There’s no way she would be willing to take a chance and let Charlize Theron damage her face now that Megyn Kelly paid so much money for all the fillers and Botox work she’s had done. LOL pic.twitter.com/Ym6tOwJQkD — I.R. Cohen 🇺🇸 🇮🇱🌻☮🌊 (@IRCards3) May 12, 2023

After their feud, an expert plastic surgeon called out Kelly over her double standards. Dr. Richard Westreich said, “Here is a clear example of someone in a glass house throwing stones. Megyn unequivocally and 100 percent has had a rhinoplasty. Compared to Erin’s rhinoplasty, Megyn’s rhinoplasty is pretty terrible.”

Many celebrities deny getting procedures done, but with expert opinions, it’s easier to spot the difference and know about the exact procedures they may have undergone. Kelly may not accept that she got a nose job, but she spoke about her Botox experience for her face and knees, saying it was painful. She liked the results, but the results were temporary.

Westreich also pointed out that Kelly may not have had a lot of fillers, but she might have gotten Botox and a little filler. He estimated she may have spent $100,000 to maintain her looks.