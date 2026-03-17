Megyn Kelly Defends Melania After Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars Jabs

Megyn Kelly had some choice words for Jimmy Kimmel after the talk show host decided to take a few shots at the First Lady of the United States of America. The former Fox News host was critical of Kimmel’s approach, pointing out the various achievements of Melania, the documentary that starred the first lady, leading up to Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

Jimmy Kimmel, who was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, said, “Oh man, is he going to be mad his wife wasn’t nominated for this?”

Megyn Kelly Melts Down at Melania’s Oscars Humiliation LAUGHING STOCKhttps://t.co/hOCgfVVjzm — @googeliart.bsky.social 🦋 (@GoogeliArt) March 17, 2026

This, of course, referred to Donald Trump and how he would react to the first lady’s film not being nominated for the Academy Award. Kimmel also took other shots, which were directed at the President of the United States. He also took a dig at CBS, which now has a famously MAGA-supporting owner in Paramount Skydance. During the presentation, he said, “We hear a lot about courage at shows like this, but telling a story that could get you killed for telling it is real courage. As you know, there are some countries whose leaders don’t support free speech. I’m not at liberty to say which. Let’s just leave it at North Korea and CBS.”

Kimmel kept taking shots at the film and The President, saying that between Melania and the Ryan Coogler-directed Sinners (which was nominated for a record 16 categories), it was a big year for vampire films.

RELATED: Megyn Kelly Criticizes Lindsey Graham Over Support for Iran Strikes

WOW! Jimmy Kimmel with a shot at CBS and Melania while presenting the documentary category at the Oscars: “There are some countries whose leaders don’t support free speech. I’m not at liberty to say which. Let’s leave it at North Korea and CBS.”#Oscars

pic.twitter.com/Xv1M4mId8u — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) March 16, 2026

Megyn Kelly has been very critical of Donald Trump for the military action that the Commander-in-Chief has initiated in Iran. However, despite this criticism, Kelly came to the defense of Melania Trump, saying that Kimmel’s shots were “disgusting.”

She said,

“OK, so he’s got to slam the first lady—nice. By the way, her documentary has done very, very well. It’s pulled in tens of millions of dollars, way more than any documentary of its kind.”

The film was made on a budget of $40 million, of which it was able to make back $16.7 million, as reported by Box Office Mojo.

The film was directed by Brett Ratner, whose career crashed after the #MeToo movement, during which he faced misconduct allegations. Ratner was responsible for the buddy-cop comedy film series Rush Hour, which starred Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan. The president himself has asked Paramount execs to look into reviving the franchise, complete with the original cast and with Brett Ratner helming it.