Megyn Kelly Criticizes Jennifer Lopez’s Sultry Performance with Degrading Remarks — Experts Call Out the ‘Harmful’ Policing

Popular media personality Megyn Kelly is back with her rants about disappointments. This time, she’s not going after Michelle Obama, Trump, or Karoline Leavitt but evergreen star Jennifer Lopez. Kelly has slammed Jennifer Lopez’s recent stage performances, calling them “soft p-rn” and accusing the singer of dressing and dancing inappropriately for her age.

The former Fox News journalist reposted a video on X (formerly Twitter) which features Lopez performing a steamy dance sequence with her dancers onstage during her current “Up All Night summer tour,” which began in Europe which began on July 8, 2025. “So she’s a s-ft porn star now. Great choices!” Kelly wrote in response to the video.

As per The Huffpost, Megyan Kelly criticized Lopez’s thong bodysuit and sexually suggestive moves and her starstruck, highly s-xual moves. The online personality also slammed Lopez on her infamous podcast show “The Megyn Kelly Show” on July 22, 2025.

“We see heinie with a thong and a man looks like he’s giving her oral s-x — like his face is in her crotch,” she said on her show, adding, “She simulates actual s-x acts … though she’s clothed, with a bunch of men wearing just pants and corsets, I guess,” Kelly noted. Furthermore, she also claimed that at 55 years old, JLo has gone past her peak beauty era and is no longer a “s-x symbol” like old times.

Megyn Kelly then said, “I’m sorry, I can say this ’cause I’ll be 55 in November. We’re not s-x symbols. We could look great for our age, we can rock a bikini in the right setting, that’s terrific, good for us.” The right-wing supporter mocked Lopez and added that her “ship has sailed,” While comparing it to her peak youthful days and then saying, . “I’m sorry, it sailed with menopause.”

Critics argue Kelly’s remarks reveal a form of s-xual shaming rooted in misogyny. Brandy Smith, for example, a licensed psychologist, said Kelly is policing how women should express themselves and celebrating youth over self-empowerment.

Similarly, Tori Lyn Mills, another therapist, pointed out how women in their midlife are shamed for choosing to express themselves in a free and frank manner, which damages their mental health and affects their confidence as it “limits their freedom and visibility.”

“Public figures have a unique influence that comes with a responsibility to reflect mindfully on how their words may reinforce harmful cultural narratives, even if it is unintentional.” Tori Lyn Mills added, as per Huffpost.

Mills warned that such s-xual shaming tells confident women they should “tone it down” after a certain age, feeding harmful cultural narratives and lowering self-esteem. Both experts urge society to respect women’s autonomy and celebrate diverse expressions of s-xuality and identity, especially as they age.

Jennifer Lopez has been credited for influencing and taking forward the Latin culture in the early 2000s. She has appeared in dozens of films, which gave her fame, money, and success. After her movies “Anaconda and Out of Sight,” she became one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. She’s the perfect example of how hurdles should not be an excuse to stop living your life and doing what you love.

Despite a rocky personal life and her infamous love story and highly public divorce from ex Ben Affleck in 2024, Lopez has bounced back to work with exciting projects in her hands, like “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and her summer tour. Meanwhile, in May 2025, Jennifer gained immense attention with her performance at the American Music Awards 2025.