Megyn Kelly Cheers Trump’s Ban on Trans Women in Sports, Labels Biden a ‘Villain’

Megyn Kelly is on Trump’s side while his move to sign a bill that affects transgender women athletes has the nation in splits. The SiriusXM host gave props to the President for passing the law. Kelly also called Joe Biden out for being a “villain” and labelled Kamala Harris as his “sidekick.”

The law that Donald Trump passed bans transgender women from participating in female sports categories. LGBT advocacy and human rights organizations have expressed their distaste towards the newly formed law. They alleged that the law was a clear act of discrimination towards transgender women.

The executive order that has been put into effect immediately will affect trans women athletes in high schools, universities and grassroots sports. Biden government’s guidelines gave access to transgender women sex-segregated facilities and women’s sports teams.

Megyn Kelly who is a journalist commended the President for his move. In a recent episode of her SiriusXM show the 54-year-old praised Trump for ending the “delusion” of the transgender community. Kelly recalled how young women surrounded Trump as he signed the bill for the law.

“Surrounded by young, innocent, fresh-faced girls who just want to play their sports against other girls. That’s all they’re asking. Just for fairness and safety in sport,” the host noted. She also spoke about how the law has “foregone conclusion” for decades now.

Kelly also took shots at the Biden government for not putting the law into effect during their term. The star called Joe Biden a “villain” and Vice President Kamala Harris his “sidekick” who allegedly “convinced” people that she could “do the job.”

Megyn also revealed exactly why she vouched for Trump as a candidate before he got elected. She recalled flying to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania the night before the elections to urge people to vote for Trump. She quickly clarified that she wasn’t “asked” to ack Trump up but did it out of her own free will.

The star shared that she believed in Donald Trump’s “promise to protect women.” She added, “I was voting for him specifically because I believed that promise.”

Trump recently signed the law surrounded by young girls that he urged to join him as he signed the bill. The President cracked a joke at the moment that left people noting the wholesome moment.

“With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over,” Trump declared as he signed the bill. The Republican was very vocal about his agenda to “keep men out of women’s sports” after he won the elections in November.

TRUMP “We will get the transgender insanity the hell out of our schools and we will keep men out of women’s sports.” pic.twitter.com/S3Jc5ssCmA — Eddie (@Health00810) November 1, 2024

White House officials have defended the law by noting that it had “nothing to do with” the transgender community. The reasoning behind the law being formed is strongly for the welfare of women athletes.

Trump threatened investigation and withdrawal of funding from institutions if the law isn’t followed. “If you let men take over women’s sports teams or invade your locker rooms, you will be investigated for violations of Title IX and risk your federal funding,” the President told BBC.