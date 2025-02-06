Megyn Kelly Slams Beyoncé’s Historic Grammy Win with Racist Rant—Calls Her “The Most Overrated…”

Megyn Kelly has something to say about Grammy 2025 winners, in particular Beyoncé. To the unaware, Queen B set a historical record at this year’s ceremony, becoming the only artist with 35 wins, surpassing legends like Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, and even her husband, Jay-Z.

At the 67th Grammy Awards, she earned 11 nominations and managed to win three of them. In addition, with Cowboy Carter, she finally has an Album of the Year in her Grammy Museum.

However, her triumphs have received significantly polarized reactions, especially on social media platforms. While many fans applaud her wins, especially the historical milestones, others have different opinions. Some people even slammed the diva, griping that she didn’t deserve it.

Megyn Kelly, known for her controversial remarks, was a part of the latter. On her hit podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, the political pundit weighed in on the ongoing discussions. She evaluated many moments from the 67th Grammy celebration. From throwing disses at Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s red carpet stunt to criticizing Alicia Keys’ motivating acceptance speech, Kelly’s comments were not too merciful.

However, no one got a bombshell reaction from her quite like Queen B. On a February 2 episode, she slammed Beyoncé, particularly comparing her 35 Grammy wins to legends who didn’t bag as many. “[She’s the] most overrated artist of all time,“ Kelly took aim at the Cowboy Carter singer. The media personality added, “Frank Sinatra got 11 GRAMMYs, The Beatles won 7, Judy Garland [won] 2. Beyoncé? 33! (indicating her previous wins).”

Her rant didn’t stop there. Just a few moments after Beyoncé‘s Best Country Album win, John Rich slammed Queen B on X (formerly Twitter). Quoting his posts, Megyn lamented, “How do music award shows work? Labels and publishers all have blocks of votes; they make deals with each other. You vote for mine, I’ll vote for yours type thing. It has zero to do with who makes the best music.”

Folks are asking me “how do music award shows work?” Labels/publishers all have blocks of votes. They make deals with each other “you vote for mine, we’ll vote for yours” type thing. It has ZERO to do with who made the best music, thus, Beyonce with “Country album of the year.”… — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 3, 2025

While the political pundit calling Beyoncé “the most overrated artist of all time“ is definitely a massive blow, it is not the only one. This is just the latest in the rows that Beyoncé has been receiving for winning the Best Country Album. Many critics pointed out that Cowboy Carter has songs like TYRANT and Spaghetti, which proves why the album should never have even received a Country nomination in the first place.

Fox News guest Raymond Arroyo also lashed out at the Grammys for Bey’s wins. Echoing Megyn Kelly, he said, “Dolly Parton has 10 Grammys. Frank Sinatra had 11 Grammys. Beyoncé has 35. How is that possibly commensurate with that talent?”

The conservative author further added that the win doesn’t matter to the country fans because everyone can vote in up to 20 genres, so it’s not actually about those who listen to that particular music. However, his remark was dismissed by host Whoopi Goldberg, who pointed out that people outside of the music industry can’t vote for the wins.

Amid the controversy, one thing is apparent- Beyoncé’s wins came with some solid chaos.