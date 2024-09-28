Megyn Kelly Applauds Donald Trump’s ‘Smart’ Comment About 'Hate' for Taylor Swift

Donald Trump's latest harsh comment regarding Taylor Swift is, according to Megyn Kelly, in line with a strategically astute tactic. During Thursday's broadcast of The Megyn Kelly Show (which aired on September 26), the former Fox News anchor was addressing a fan's criticism; the caller had termed Trump's 'I hate Taylor Swift!' statement on Truth Social as 'childish and petty.'

As reported by The Daily Beast, Kelly, while disagreeing, stated, "You could argue it was actually smart of Trump to attack her. Just telegraph to the MAGA faithful—or adjacent—who hadn’t heard about the endorsement that Taylor sucks. We don’t like Taylor." Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris during a presidential debate on September 10 prompted many in the MAGA group, including Kelly, to respond strongly.

Donald Trump shares new post:



“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” pic.twitter.com/ySD367s50v — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 15, 2024

Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce were characterized by Kelly as the 'epitomes of elite snobs' on the September 11 edition of The Megyn Kelly Show, when Kelly maintained her critical diatribe. Kelly added, "They both have gazillions of dollars. She doesn’t care what happens to these kids, just like he doesn’t give a s**t what happens to all the young men who take the Pfizer booster he’s been pushing on them." Kelly also stressed that Republicans should trust Trump's gut when it comes to branding and marketing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

For those who may not know, Swift expressed her support for the vice president in an Instagram post that was published soon after the debate between Harris and former president Trump on September 10. Swift declared her allegiance to Harris in an Instagram post, " I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice."

Nevertheless, a recent survey shows that the megastar's right-leaning fan base has drastically diminished since she endorsed Vice President Harris. According to a study that was issued by NBC News, over 47% of Republicans have an unfavorable opinion of Swift. Compared to last November, when 26% of Republicans had a negative impression of Swift, this is an increase of almost 20%.

According to NBC, only 12% of Republicans felt the same way about the 34-year-old Grammy Award winner as last year, when 28% said they had a good impression of Swift. Furthermore, according to the poll, Swift's public support for Harris caused Democrats to have somewhat more positive opinions of the singer. Swift's favorability among Democrats increased to 58% in the September survey from 53% in the previous year.