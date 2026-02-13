Megyn Kelly and Nancy Grace Call Out Law Enforcement ‘Infighting’ Over Nancy Guthrie Missing Case

It has been 12 days since Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, went missing. Earlier this week, the FBI released footage of a possible suspect.

It showed a masked individual tampering with the doorbell camera of Nancy’s Arizona residence. This house was reportedly her last known location. Law enforcement is currently treating the case as a kidnapping.

Earlier this week, FBI officials recovered a black glove from the bushes near her Arizona residence. It seemed to match the article that was worn by the figure captured in Guthrie’s doorbell camera. This key piece of evidence has come under the microscope as the FBI and local law enforcement seem to be at odds regarding it.

Reuters has reported that Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos chose to send the evidence to a private lab in Florida. This was done instead of sending the evidence to the FBI’s national crime lab in Quantico.

Nanos has since denied blocking acccess ot the evidence, as reported by KOLD News anchor Mary Coleman. The sheriff’s department simply wished to submit all evidence to a single lab, as opposed to multiple labs, according to Nanos.

The explanation comes on the heels of the FBI accusing local law enforcement of hindering its ability to assist in the investigation. Megan Kelly, Nancy Grace, and some other commentators recently remarked on this infighting, essentially agreeing that it is not a good look.

Kelly took to X to express her disappointment, saying, “All of this infighting among LE in the Nancy Guthrie case does not exactly telegraph: we’re on the verge of solving it.”

All of this infighting among LE in the Nancy Guthrie case does not exactly telegraph: we’re on the verge of solving it. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 13, 2026

Nancy Grace was more critical of local law enforcement, taking shots directly at Nanos. She said, “ If there’s a small amount of DNA inside one of those gloves and it is sent to a lab for testing, that DNA could be used up in the testing … So what I’m saying is, if that lab in Florida uses up that touch DNA, it’s over. Does he not realize what he is risking?”

Nancy Grace warns sending crucial DNA to a private lab could risk destroying limited evidence, questioning why it’s not being handled by the FBI: “There are cases where DNA is sent to a particular lab, a specialty lab, a lab that could have expertise in diluted, destroyed, old,… pic.twitter.com/Pa0bxwyfBX — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) February 13, 2026

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31st, 2026, after she returned home from an evening with her family. There were traces of blood found on her porch. This blood has been confirmed to belong to Nancy.

An alleged ransom note, demanding payment in bitcoin by February 9th, were circulated among some media houses. Samantha Guthrie took to social media after hearing about the note, saying that her family was “ready to talk.”

This was most likely pointed at the kidnappers, encouraging them to reach out to the family directly. It has also been revealed that Nancy is on vital medication, and most likely does not have access to it wherever she may be.