Meghan Trainor Reveals Why She Welcomed Daughter Via Surrogate — “It Wasn’t Our First Choice”

Meghan Trainor has once again embraced motherhood, welcoming her third child with her husband, Daryl Sabara. The 32-year-old singer announced the arrival of her daughter, Mikey Moon, on January 18, 2026.

Trainor and Sabara already share two sons, four-year-old Riley and two-year-old Barry. Following the birth of their two children, the couple chose to welcome Mikey via surrogate.

When the pair announced the birth of their daughter on social media, they openly shared that the baby was born through surrogacy. This prompted some fans to ask why the couple chose that route.

Trainor has now opened up about the decision, revealing that surrogacy was the only safe option to grow their family, according to their doctors.

The Lips Are Movin singer said in an interview with People Magazine, “It wasn’t our first choice, but we had endless conversations with our doctors on this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family. We are forever grateful for that option.”

She also addressed the stigma attached to surrogacy and affirmed that the process should not be judged. The Grammy winner stated, “I want people to know that surrogacy is just another beautiful way to build a family. It’s not something to whisper about or judge. It’s rooted in trust, science, love, and teamwork.”

Trainor then expressed gratitude towards the surrogate woman, whose identity has not been revealed.

The singer married Sabara on her 25th birthday on December 22, 2018. In February 2021, the two welcomed their first son, Riley, followed by Barry in July 2023.

Trainor previously talked about how she struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder after giving birth to Riley. The baby was facing breathing issues after his delivery and had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit while the mother was still on the delivery bed.

Recalling the traumatic experience, Trainer told People, “Usually when you’re being sewn up for 45 minutes, you’re like, ‘Look at my gorgeous baby. We did it. This is everything.’ But I was laying there alone.”

While social media is questioning Trainor and Sabara for choosing surrogacy, the couple has found support from celebrities. Jeremy Renner commented on the their announcement post and wrote, “Such magic, so much beauty !! Congratulations to you and your growing family.”

Violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling also wished the couple and penned, “Wow! Congratulations. You are continually inspiring me as you live your life in your own way.”

On the professional front, Trainor has so far released six studio albums and is gearing up for the launch of the seventh one, Toy with Me, on April 24, 2026. The singer debuted in 2014 and has since topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart several times.

Meanwhile, Sabara is recognized for playing Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids film franchise. He has also made appearances in television shows such as Wizards of Waverly Place, Resident Advisors, House M.D., and Miss Guided.