Meghan Trainor Welcomes her Third Child and Internet is Divided Over the Baby’s Name—“Did not expect that name”

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have become parents for the third time. The couple welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy, and they could not be more excited. The internet rushed to congratulate them, though reactions were soon divided after fans learned the newborn’s name.

In a recent Instagram post, Meghan Trainor announced that she welcomed her third child on Jan. 18, 2026. She shared a series of photos, including images of the baby’s two older brothers gazing at her in awe, as well as a photo of Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, beaming as they welcomed their new addition. The couple wrote,

“We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.”

The post further noted that they are “over the moon in love” with their precious girl and will be enjoying family time together. Fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages and words of support following the announcement.

Congrats!!! both baby and mom look so healthy! — Eth_Banana edge🦭 (@RichardRSong) January 21, 2026

A fan commented, “BIG Love to you all and welcome to the world little one!” Another user wrote, “I’m so excited for you all love you congrats we love her already !!” One fan appeared overwhelmed with emotion, writing, “She’s such a good mix of all 4 of you. I can’t get over this!!!”

However, not everyone was pleased, as some struggled to accept that Trainor and Sabara named their child “Mikey Moon Trainor.” One X user asked, “Why do they always give them names like that?” Another tweeted, “Mikey Moon. Sounding like a Disney character.”

Others defended the couple. One user wrote, “People will hate on anything. Congratulations, mama. Id cry too.” Another echoed a similar sentiment, writing, “Did not expect that name but congrats to them honestly.”

So… 1. Congrats. 2. If the delivery was via surrogate, why pose for a picture that makes it look like you just delivered the baby yourself? I have many questions about the thought process behind this… as well as what the goal might have been. But, again – Congrats! 🙏 — Crypto_Jesus 🙏 (@verifiedjeff) January 21, 2026

Lastly, another user tweeted, “Congratulations to Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara on welcoming their baby girl, Mikey Moon Trainor. What a sweet name!” The Made You Look singer was previously the mother of two sons, Riley and Barry Bruce Trainor, who are four and two years old, respectively.

However, growing a family has not been easy for Trainor, as she previously opened up about her mental health struggles and health complications following the birth of her second child. The All About That Bass singer shared details of her health crisis with Today, revealing that she reached a breaking point and felt her body was giving up on her.

Because the couple prioritized maintaining a healthy family, they chose to welcome Mikey Moon Trainor via surrogacy. The decision helped reduce medical risks and avoid the physical exhaustion associated with pregnancy.