Meghan McCain Calls Kanye a “Vile Pig”, Then Deletes Tweet—But We Know She Meant It!

Meghan McCain didn’t hold back from commenting on Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori‘s controversial Grammys appearance as she expressed serious concern for Censori and compared her to a “hostage”. In a now-deleted post on X, the political commentator and daughter of late Senator John McCain wrote, “I just want and have wanted for years—for Kanye West to leave us all the hell alone. He’s a repugnant, vile piece of garbage, and his wife looks like a victim and a hostage.”

Although McCain later removed the tweet, she has yet to publicly explain why. However, a spokesperson told Entertainment Weeklythat she had deleted the post unintentionally. The source even reaffirmed McCain’s stance as they stated, “She thinks he’s a vile pig.”

The backlash from Meghan McCain comes in response to Kanye and Bianca’s controversial red carpet appearance outside the Crypto.com Arena before the 67th annual Grammys. West arrived in full black attire, while Censori, his wife of three years, wore nothing but a sheer, skin-tight covering that left her body exposed. In footage circulating online, Kanye is seen staring at the cameras while Bianca slowly drops her black fur coat, unveiling the barely-there ensemble. The attire was designed by West himself.

The provocative stunt sparked outrage across social media. Comments started flooding, with many calling it “disturbing” and “inappropriate.” Even Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy chimed in during the show. He tweeted, “I hate Kanye so much. #Grammys.” He later added, “When is the last time Kanye made headlines for his talent as opposed to just being a jacka– or [for] shock value?”

However, there seems to be an explanation for insiders regarding such a stunt. One source told Page Six that the display was an artistic statement and solely meant to replicate the cover of Kanye’s latest album, Vultures. The album cover features West in a dark mask beside Censori, who is dressed in thigh-high boots and a minimal fabric covering.

Despite the spectacle, Kanye and Bianca did not stay long at the event. The couple was later spotted at an afterparty in Los Angeles, with both of them engaging in heavy PDA. Published photos from Page Six show them kissing and touching intimately. Meanwhile, Censori had changed into another sheer bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

The public backlash surrounding West and his wife’s appearance continues to invite uproar. Many have started questioning whether the stunt was just a bold fashion statement or simply another attempt at shock value.