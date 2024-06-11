Meghan McCain's Experience with J Lo on 'The View' Was ‘Deeply Unpleasant’: "She Was Not Nice"

Meghan McCain is the latest celebrity to call out Jennifer Lopez's alleged diva behavior. The former co-host of The View recently opened up about her unpleasant experience with the singer-actor when she appeared as a guest on the talk show. On the June 7 episode of her podcast Citizen McCain, the host recounted J.Lo's visit and stated bluntly, "She just is a deeply unpleasant person." McCain detailed Lopez's supposed antics and claimed, "She had the biggest entourage I've ever seen. More than Kim Kardashian and the president."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

McCain also pointed out that the entourage was there only for a 10-minute interview segment. The conservative commentator alleged that before the interview, one of Lopez's staff had the odd job of holding up a lit mirror to constantly touch up the singer's makeup. "I remember being like, 'That poor man. What a weird job,'" McCain remarked, as per New York Post. She also claimed that after she and co-host Miranda Wilkins posted a TikTok video critiquing Lopez's appearance on the show, the video was mysteriously taken down. She alleged that J.Lo's team was the reason it got flagged.

Reflecting on her overall experience, McCain asserted, "She was not nice." She argued that while many famous guests like Kardashian managed to be perfectly amiable during interviews, Lopez exhibited cold and unpleasant behavior. "You don't always have to be so nice, but it was surprising," McCain said, adding, "When you're coming on a show for a 10-minute segment...just fake it 'til you make it for 10 f–king minutes," as per Page Six.

This is not the first time Lopez has been accused of being rude to others. Over the years, people have reported witnessing the singer mistreat crew offstage. One such incident was when she was filming The Back Up Plan. The songstress reportedly banned her then-husband, Marc Anthony, from the set. However, many J.Lo fans argue that she tends to set high standards simply because of her strong work ethic, which eventually pays off.

I worked at a private airport on Long Island when J. Lo was still w/ Marc Anthony. I can confirm she is a nightmare person. I have so many stories about her being a rude and nasty person. It’s gross to say but each time she “fails” at anything, it delights me. — puppypeddler (@moirawebb) May 16, 2024

McCain's podcast guest, reality TV producer Carlos King, also came to J.Lo's defense, recalling an encounter with her early in her career when she was extremely kind and humble and without any entourage. However, King also pointed out that Lopez has since become a 'global superstar,' suggesting that her attitude might have changed.

Apart from her behavior, Lopez also makes headlines for her tumultuous marriage with Ben Affleck. The couple married in 2022 but have recently sparked rumors of a possible divorce. Lopez was seen alone at her movie premiere of Atlas and thereafter, canceled her US tour to focus on her family. They have listed their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion on Zillow, with Affleck renting out a home closer to his ex, Jennifer Garner.